I believe that conservative women have a responsibility to stand up and lead, and Leah Vukmir has proven she will do that and more for Wisconsin.

When Scott first became county executive, Leah, a pediatric nurse practitioner and mother of two, ran for his Assembly seat and won. Then, when Republicans needed someone to help gain the majority in the State Senate, Leah gave up her seat to run for that, and she won again.

When Leah was given the opportunity to create positive change for her family and families across the state, she didn’t just talk. She never questioned whether there were limits to what she could do because she was a woman. Instead, she stepped into public life and accepted all the challenges that come with being a female in politics.

The challenges never stopped. And Leah never wavered.

In 2011, when Scott proposed the historic Act 10 reforms, Leah knew what he was doing was critical for the future of Wisconsin. Because of our determination to put Wisconsin on a solid fiscal path, we faced a massive backlash – even death threats. We knew our lives in politics would come with their ups and downs, but the rage and venom we received reached unprecedented levels. Still, Leah stood with us and did not back down.

Fearlessly, Leah pushed forward helping to lower property taxes, expand opportunities for education and ensure our state is open for business. But now she’s on another mission — to take the Wisconsin Way of hard work, bold ideas, and never giving up to Washington.

When a Republican woman stands for our Wisconsin principles, votes the right way and is ready to shake things up for America, it is our duty to support her. We can’t just say we want more representatives who get results; we have to actively support the ladies who fight to make a real difference. That’s why I choose Leah.

It’s time to take Leah’s heart, conservative ideals, tireless work ethic, and proven success to Washington. Please join me in supporting Leah Vukmir as she takes the courageous step toward serving Wisconsin as our next U.S. Senator.

Tonette Walker is the first lady of Wisconsin.