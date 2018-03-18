The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Back in the News: Menard Hit With Class Action Suits
One of the world’s richest plutocrats faces multiple suits for chiseling his workers.
Mar 13th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Dixon Blames Wolf Peach’s Operator for Closing
Wolf Peach investor says its operator is “almost delusional” and OMC story is “fictional.”
Mar 14th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Will Run on Streets Next Month
Testing begins in April, more than 151 round trips, preparing for system’s late 2018 launch.
Mar 16th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plenty of Horne: Brady St. Will Get West End Anchor
Former Hybrid Lounge would become 24-hour diner, coffee shop and beer garden.
Mar 12th, 2018 by Michael Horne
5. House Confidential: New York Times Most Popular Home
That would be this 1892, Queen Anne home on West Side selling for just $190,000.
Mar 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne
6. Plats and Parcels: Is the Downtown Apartment Boom Over?
Wangard hesitates over river-side apartment complex, while other projects push ahead.
Mar 11th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Wiegand Transforming Near West Side
Developer turning former school into hotel, empty office complex into food and beverage hub.
Mar 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: “The Yards” Design Gets a Thumbs Up
A “gorgeous building” with “really nice design elements,” one commissioner raves.
Mar 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Op Ed: Foxconn Water Request Violates Law
Company wants massive diversion of Lake Michigan water. But DNR won’t oppose it.
Mar 12th, 2018 by James Rowen
10. Murphy’s Law: Abortion Issue Dogs Vinehout in Governor Race
Her past views against abortion and birth control haunt her campaign.
Mar 15th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Mid-America Real Estate Arranges Sale of Brady Place in Milwaukee, Wisc. for $9.625M
This retail center is anchored by Walgreens.
Mar 9th, 2018 by Mid-America Real Estate Corporation
2. Governor Walker Appoints Audrey Skwierawski to Serve as Milwaukee County Judge
“Skwierawski brings to the bench over twenty years of public sector experience, the right judicial temperament, and a firm commitment to the rule of law.”
Mar 13th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
3. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award
Senator Baldwin recognized for working to combat the opioid epidemic and fund critical veterans programs and services
Feb 27th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
4. The Kubala Washatko Architects becomes Wisconsin’s first ‘Public Benefit’ Design Firm
A benefit corporation is a for-profit company that focuses on making a positive impact on society.
Mar 13th, 2018 by The Kubala Washatko Architects, Inc.
5. New Partnership Will Bring More Events to the Greenhouse Annex at Mitchell Park Domes
The Zillis liquor license is also expected to be extended to the Annex, which will expand its appeal as a wedding venue.
Mar 10th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks
6. The Pfister® Hotel Names Stephanie Schultz as Next Artist In Residence
Program is celebrating 10th year of promoting the works of local artists
Mar 12th, 2018 by The Pfister Hotel
7. Matt Flynn Exposes the False Numbers of the Foxconn Fiasco, Vows to Terminate the Contract
Democratic challenger attacks Walker for being untruthful to the public about the economic benefits
Mar 15th, 2018 by Matt Flynn
8. Kristen Mekemson named VP of Development and Philanthropic Services at Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Kristen Mekemson will join the Foundation March 29, 2018
Mar 14th, 2018 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation
9. WILL Memo: Bill Could End Tailgating As We Know It
The bill and amendment unanimously passed the Assembly by voice vote.
Mar 9th, 2018 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
10. Moran’s 22ND Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party Spills Into the Street!!
The celebration will feature Irish music, Irish dancing, and Irish food.
Mar 14th, 2018 by Moran’s Pub
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsMar 11th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsMar 4th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsFeb 25th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee