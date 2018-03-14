Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

GOP Legislative Committees Swamp Democrats

Republicans raised $1.9 million vs. $900,000 for Democratic legislative committees in 2017.

By - Mar 14th, 2018 11:48 am
Tipping the scales. Image from the WDC.

The two GOP legislative campaign committees raised more than twice as much as the two Democratic committees – $1.9 million versus about $900,000. Here are their fundraising totals for 2017:

Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, $965,676

Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, $938,919

State Senate Democratic Committee, $461,528

Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, $436,327

The two Republican fundraising committees also had year-end cash balances that were 3.5 times greater than the two Democratic committees – more than $1.8 million versus about $514,300. Their 2017 ending cash balances were:

Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, $1,023,862

Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, $805,920

Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee, $292,675

State Senate Democratic Committee, $221,630

The four committees’ fundraising and year-end cash balances are sharply ahead of the last odd-number year in 2015 when fundraising totaled just over $1.5 million and their cash balances totaled about $1 million.

One of the likely reasons the committees raised substantially more in 2017 was a change in campaign finance laws that now allows the committees to accept corporate contributions from businesses, unions, and tribes.

Categories: Campaign Cash, Politics, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

2 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: GOP Legislative Committees Swamp Democrats”

  1. Jake currently of the MKE says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    The so called even playing field Rethuglicans promised after citizens united!!!!

    Add gerrymandering and other voter suppression tactics and what you get is a party of anti democracy tyrants.

  2. Terry says:
    March 14, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Dump Walker and ALL Republicans 2018!
    They can take their out of state Dark Money and shove it!

