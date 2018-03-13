Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Enjoy a Milwaukee beer and Milwaukee’s beer history with Urban Milwaukee on Friday, March 23rd.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to the Milwaukee County Historical Society’s mini-museum, Brew City MKE, in The Shops of Grand Avenue. Members will get free admission to the museum ($10 value) and can join other readers at the bar to take in the best selection of Milwaukee-made beer ever assembled.

The exhibition includes artifacts, historic photos, text panels and more.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society, in partnership with the mall’s new owners and Quorum Architects, transformed the former Applebee’s restaurant into a pop-up museum and bar. The temporary museum is the outgrowth of a popular exhibit held at the historical society.

The event takes place Friday, March 23rd, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

RSVP using the email address associated with your membership. Members may bring one guest.

