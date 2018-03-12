"I believe the inner city area needs to implement a youth soccer complex..."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

Elmbrook United Soccer Club. I am a head coach and my job is awesome because I get to help develop high school age players as both athletes and people. The best part of my job is creating lifelong connections with my players and their families.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for 15 years. I moved to Milwaukee from Madison to attend UWM as a student-athlete. I enjoyed playing for the Panthers for four very enjoyable years as both a student and athlete.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

I believe the inner city area needs to implement a youth soccer complex that makes soccer affordable for all kids who want to play. Milwaukee has a great history of soccer and many great players and coaches have helped grow the game here. It is time we make the game accessible for all.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Growth.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is attending Festa Italiana. I have entered a team into the soccer tournament held in the grounds for the past six years. Once the tournament is over we all stay and enjoy the music and food.