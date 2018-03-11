Urban Milwaukee
By - Mar 11th, 2018 08:00 am
Most popular articles in the past week.

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Gets Even Worse

1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Gets Even Worse

$4.1 billion handout will deliver even less benefits, more costs than imagined.

Mar 6th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Huge Historic Redo for North Avenue

2. Plats and Parcels: Huge Historic Redo for North Avenue

Redeveloping 20,000-square-foot buildings that housed G. Daddy’s and Hotel Foster.

Mar 4th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

House Confidential: Jason Kidd’s Lakefront Mansion Sold

3. House Confidential: Jason Kidd’s Lakefront Mansion Sold

From basketball to high finance: $2.6 million home bought by angel investor.

Jan 11th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Plenty of Horne: White House Tavern Controversy

4. Plenty of Horne: White House Tavern Controversy

New owners of 1890 tavern making changes, alderman files for historic preservation.

Mar 5th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Proposed Riverwest Project Gets Reviewed

5. Proposed Riverwest Project Gets Reviewed

Scott Genke would develop two apartment buildings on Humboldt with green features.

Mar 8th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Friday Photos: From Hotel to Home in East Town

6. Friday Photos: From Hotel to Home in East Town

Park East Hotel becoming Vantage on the Park apartments.

Mar 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Bay View Pizzeria

7. Now Serving: New Bay View Pizzeria

New Latin American restaurant downtown. And bye bye Buca di Beppo.

Mar 7th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Murphy’s Law: Flynn’s Hit Job on FPC Director

8. Murphy’s Law: Flynn’s Hit Job on FPC Director

Evidence now shows he had cops digging for dirt on MaryNell Regan. Why?

Mar 8th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Plenty of Horne: Paintball Dave’s Conversion Moves Forward

9. Plenty of Horne: Paintball Dave’s Conversion Moves Forward

1925 building will become apartments, retail. Plus: ZIPMKE photographs the city.

Mar 8th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Friday Photos: Milwaukee Brewing Rises in Pabst Footprint

10. Friday Photos: Milwaukee Brewing Rises in Pabst Footprint

Beer shipping facility becoming beer brewing facility.

Mar 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Historic PH Dye House Sold

1. Historic PH Dye House Sold

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transaction – The Historic PH Dye House

Mar 5th, 2018 by Founders 3

State changes to residency law having a negative impact on Milwaukee

2. State changes to residency law having a negative impact on Milwaukee

“The state needs to answer for this situation.”

Mar 5th, 2018 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Milwaukee County Executive Abele Proposes Restrictions on Pension Payments to Former County Employees Convicted of Felonies

3. Milwaukee County Executive Abele Proposes Restrictions on Pension Payments to Former County Employees Convicted of Felonies

Amendment to County ordinances is requested in wake of recent arrests.

Mar 7th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award

4. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award

Senator Baldwin recognized for working to combat the opioid epidemic and fund critical veterans programs and services

Feb 27th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Measure would ban conversion therapy in Milwaukee

5. Measure would ban conversion therapy in Milwaukee

News release from Alderman Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

Mar 7th, 2018 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

Judge Rebecca Dallet Wins First Debate

6. Judge Rebecca Dallet Wins First Debate

Dallet displays experience, qualifications and values to be Justice on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court

Mar 2nd, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet

Rite-Hite Opens New Office in Third Ward

7. Rite-Hite Opens New Office in Third Ward

The 12,500-square-foot facility will house 20-plus full-time sales management and corporate marketing employees.

Mar 8th, 2018 by Rite-Hite

WILL Memo: Bill Could End Tailgating As We Know It

8. WILL Memo: Bill Could End Tailgating As We Know It

The bill and amendment unanimously passed the Assembly by voice vote.

Mar 9th, 2018 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

“A Retro Affair,” Gala Retro Fashion Event, Returns to Milwaukee March 10

9. “A Retro Affair,” Gala Retro Fashion Event, Returns to Milwaukee March 10

Premier Midwest retro fashion event returns for its second year; benefiting the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight

Mar 1st, 2018 by Press Release

Governor Walker Signs Assembly Bill 538 into Law

10. Governor Walker Signs Assembly Bill 538 into Law

It is Act 140.

Mar 7th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

