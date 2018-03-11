The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Gets Even Worse
$4.1 billion handout will deliver even less benefits, more costs than imagined.
Mar 6th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. Plats and Parcels: Huge Historic Redo for North Avenue
Redeveloping 20,000-square-foot buildings that housed G. Daddy’s and Hotel Foster.
Mar 4th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
3. House Confidential: Jason Kidd’s Lakefront Mansion Sold
From basketball to high finance: $2.6 million home bought by angel investor.
Jan 11th, 2018 by Michael Horne
4. Plenty of Horne: White House Tavern Controversy
New owners of 1890 tavern making changes, alderman files for historic preservation.
Mar 5th, 2018 by Michael Horne
5. Proposed Riverwest Project Gets Reviewed
Scott Genke would develop two apartment buildings on Humboldt with green features.
Mar 8th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
6. Friday Photos: From Hotel to Home in East Town
Park East Hotel becoming Vantage on the Park apartments.
Mar 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Now Serving: New Bay View Pizzeria
New Latin American restaurant downtown. And bye bye Buca di Beppo.
Mar 7th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
8. Murphy’s Law: Flynn’s Hit Job on FPC Director
Evidence now shows he had cops digging for dirt on MaryNell Regan. Why?
Mar 8th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
9. Plenty of Horne: Paintball Dave’s Conversion Moves Forward
1925 building will become apartments, retail. Plus: ZIPMKE photographs the city.
Mar 8th, 2018 by Michael Horne
10. Friday Photos: Milwaukee Brewing Rises in Pabst Footprint
Beer shipping facility becoming beer brewing facility.
Mar 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Historic PH Dye House Sold
Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transaction – The Historic PH Dye House
Mar 5th, 2018 by Founders 3
2. State changes to residency law having a negative impact on Milwaukee
“The state needs to answer for this situation.”
Mar 5th, 2018 by Ald. Michael Murphy
3. Milwaukee County Executive Abele Proposes Restrictions on Pension Payments to Former County Employees Convicted of Felonies
Amendment to County ordinances is requested in wake of recent arrests.
Mar 7th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
4. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award
Senator Baldwin recognized for working to combat the opioid epidemic and fund critical veterans programs and services
Feb 27th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
5. Measure would ban conversion therapy in Milwaukee
News release from Alderman Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson
Mar 7th, 2018 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson
6. Judge Rebecca Dallet Wins First Debate
Dallet displays experience, qualifications and values to be Justice on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court
Mar 2nd, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet
7. Rite-Hite Opens New Office in Third Ward
The 12,500-square-foot facility will house 20-plus full-time sales management and corporate marketing employees.
Mar 8th, 2018 by Rite-Hite
8. WILL Memo: Bill Could End Tailgating As We Know It
The bill and amendment unanimously passed the Assembly by voice vote.
Mar 9th, 2018 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
9. “A Retro Affair,” Gala Retro Fashion Event, Returns to Milwaukee March 10
Premier Midwest retro fashion event returns for its second year; benefiting the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight
Mar 1st, 2018 by Press Release
10. Governor Walker Signs Assembly Bill 538 into Law
It is Act 140.
Mar 7th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsMar 4th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsFeb 25th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsFeb 18th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee