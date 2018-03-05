Dallet Blows Off Burns’ Backing
High court candidate prefers not to be identified with left wing loser Tim Burns?
As far as Rebecca Dallet is concerned, the less said about Tim Burns the better. She has run like a scalded dog from her vanquished primary opponent.
Consider this: more than a week after the AP reported Burns’ endorsement of Dallet, there is no mention of it at her campaign website. Notably, however, what remains is a February 5 entry that reads, “Judges, Commissioner, DA endorse Rebecca Dallet…say Burns ‘Not Qualified’”. That entry is posted adjacent to news of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s endorsement and the primary election results.
Dallet’s release allowed that she was “flattered to receive the endorsement of so many”– nearly all of whom are supporters of Burns. Her campaign said the “endorsement of these Wisconsin leaders gives this campaign the momentum to win…”
But how much momentum can Dallet really expect from Burns supporters? While most Burns voters who turn out April 3 will migrate to Dallet, it’s clearly possible his supporters will not turn out in the same numbers as on February 20. Burns’ support skewed heavily to the left. A segment of that group might just sit out the general election.
The general election turnout likely will consist of more independents than voted on February 20. The winner will be determined by who fares best among these and other voters who did not participate February 20. Dallet clearly believes that among these voters the last thing she needs is to be known as the candidate of partisan left-winger Tim Burns.
I asked the Dallet campaign why it has not publicized the Burns endorsement. I did not receive a response.
8 thoughts on “The Contrarian: Dallet Blows Off Burns’ Backing”
A mountain out of a molehill, I’m afraid. Burns’s supporters will likely prioritize making progressive inroads on the Supreme Court over spiting Dallet. And while the email in question urges folks to donate to Dallet, it’s kind of vague. If he’s standing on the campaign’s sidelines, I suspect it’s because he wants to be there, not because he’s been pushed aside.
Also, I’d hardly call it the height of good taste to compare a respected judge and statewide political candidate to a “scalded dog.”
George Mitchell is inventing a reaction that can only be designed to protect his conservative base — it has not basis in fact.
This is pretty desperate even for “the contrarian.” He continues to bring an element of right-wing blogs to UM.
“not (sic) basis in fact”?
“a reaction that can only be designed to protect his conservative base”?
Yes, George, since I have only found Screnok supporters trying to stir up an attack on Dallet by referencing the unhappiness of Burns supporters. Now some are indeed unhappy their guy didn’t push through, but most I’ve met have little problem picking Dallet over Screnok and are not unhappy with her quickness to support some of his backers who I know she liked in the past and had hoped to win to her side. Conservative base is also fair, since I have for other reasons been doing a deep dive into Milwaukee’s voucher program and find your tilt all over documents on that.
Yes, George. Of course there are extreme progressives unhappy Burns didn’t make it but really don’t see that many who think Dallet’s post-election attitude is an important factor. So I wonder why the biggest proponent of voucher schools, whose writings have come up in my research on the issue, should be writing anything like this unless he’s Screnok supporter?
I wish I could find out in how many criminal cases in where Justice Dallet simply waved the idea of tacking years on a felon carrying a fire arm. Liberals pretend to care about gun laws but in Milwaukee Courts liberal jugdes seem to always give felons a break. The truth is the NRA is for enforcing gun laws lefties like Dallet do not.