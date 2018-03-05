Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

As far as Rebecca Dallet is concerned, the less said about Tim Burns the better. She has run like a scalded dog from her vanquished primary opponent.

Consider this: more than a week after the AP reported Burns’ endorsement of Dallet, there is no mention of it at her campaign website. Notably, however, what remains is a February 5 entry that reads, “Judges, Commissioner, DA endorse Rebecca Dallet…say Burns ‘Not Qualified’”. That entry is posted adjacent to news of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s endorsement and the primary election results.

So, while Dallet apparently views Burns as too extreme to acknowledge his endorsement, she’s ready to forgive and forget when it comes to some prominent Burns supporters. Her campaign last week announced the endorsement of former Lt. Governor, former Congressman Dave Obey , State Senator, Outagamie County Executive, State Representative Gordon Hintz, Appeals Court Judgeand former Dane County Executive

Dallet’s release allowed that she was “flattered to receive the endorsement of so many”– nearly all of whom are supporters of Burns. Her campaign said the “endorsement of these Wisconsin leaders gives this campaign the momentum to win…”

But how much momentum can Dallet really expect from Burns supporters? While most Burns voters who turn out April 3 will migrate to Dallet, it’s clearly possible his supporters will not turn out in the same numbers as on February 20. Burns’ support skewed heavily to the left. A segment of that group might just sit out the general election.

The general election turnout likely will consist of more independents than voted on February 20. The winner will be determined by who fares best among these and other voters who did not participate February 20. Dallet clearly believes that among these voters the last thing she needs is to be known as the candidate of partisan left-winger Tim Burns.

I asked the Dallet campaign why it has not publicized the Burns endorsement. I did not receive a response.