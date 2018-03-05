"Milwaukee is a wonderful city, but that does not mean it doesn’t have room for growth."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

Escuela Verde. I am an advisor there and I love where I work because I work in the same area I grew up and teach students who are just like me when I was growing up in Milwaukee. I get to give back to my community. That’s priceless. My role as advisor is so amazing for so many reasons. I get the privilege to work with amazing, talented and caring students while doing meaningful work for the environment. The entire staff at Escuela Verde is very understanding and committed to improving Milwaukee and the world. It truly is the best place to work.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born and raised on the south side of Milwaukee. I live, work and play on the south side. I left for a few years for schooling, but I am back in Milwaukee and found my home at Escuela Verde. I was attracted to Escuela Verde for its commitment to social justice.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

Milwaukee is a wonderful city, but that does not mean it doesn’t have room for growth. I would love for Milwaukee to continue to improve its commitment to social and environmental justice. I think there are areas in which we can improve the social landscape of the city as well as improving our green infrastructure.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Innovation

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see Milwaukee making some real significant changes in the next five years. I would like Milwaukee to continue to be a leader and advocate for clean water. I hope Milwaukee continues to improve its social landscape, specifically race relations within the city.

I like to call myself a self-proclaimed foodie, therefore I am well versed in Milwaukee cuisine and restaurants. One of my all-time favorite places to eat is La Merenda. I have been there for NYE, Valentine’s Day, my birthday, work lunches and just when I’m hungry. I feel obligated to list a few honorable mentions as well, you know since I love food. Great places to check out are El Cabrito, Lake Park Bistro, The Tandem, Mazorca, Bel Aire, Classic Slice, Kopps…and so many more.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

One of my biggest and most invested hopes for this city is to reduce and eliminate the racial tensions that are embedded within the city. I want the people in Milwaukee to feel thatall of Milwaukee is part of their city, not just certain sections. I would love for Milwaukeeans to explore all parts of the city in hope they would feel more connected to the city.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

One of my favorite Milwaukee traditions growing up was attending Mexican Fiesta at the Summer Fest grounds. I remember going there and trying to get all the free goodies I could. Now, as an adult, obviously, I go for the food!

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal weekend in Milwaukee would have many components to it. I would love to spend some time relaxing with nature either on the Hank Aaron State Trail or watching the water at Harbor Island. I would also have some social time with friends and grab a bite to eat at a new restaurant. If I am feeling adventurous I might head downtown and dance.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I have some really deep neighborhood pride! I live and work on the south side of Milwaukee. I love living there because my neighbors are people who have shared the same struggles and with that, we will rise together.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

El Cabrito is my favorite hidden gem in the city. It is my favorite place to eat Mexican food, partly because it was so close to home, but also because it is so good and very reasonably priced. The staff is always friendly and it is always clean!