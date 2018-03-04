Urban Milwaukee
By - Mar 4th, 2018 07:00 am
1. Now Serving: Downtown Gets New Crab House

Third Ward gets “craft tacos,” Walker’s Point gets Toast, and Coquette gets closed.

Feb 28th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

2. City Hall: City Will Contest Foxconn Power Deal

City Attorney will contest $117 million Foxconn subsidy charged to We Energies customers.

Feb 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: “The Yards” Proposed for Walker’s Point

5-story mixed-use building with 87 apartment units on booming S. 2nd St.

Feb 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Plats and Parcels: The Hubbub in Walker’s Point

It’s all happening in Walker’s Point, a bevy of busy reporters agree.

Feb 26th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

5. The Contrarian: The Real “Gun Nuts”

Not the gun owners, but the gun control zealots.

Feb 26th, 2018 by George Mitchell

6. Bar Exam: The Cheapest Tavern in Town?

Ollie’s is classic South Side workers’ bar with no craft beers, but 111 years history.

Mar 2nd, 2018 by Michael Horne

7. Friday Photos: Milwaukee Brewing Rises in Pabst Footprint

Beer shipping facility becoming beer brewing facility.

Mar 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: John Ridley Opening Movie Studio

Oscar-winning, Milwaukee-born movie maker aims to transform city’s film scene.

Feb 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

9. The Harvard of Pimp Schools

How human trafficking became entrenched in Milwaukee, and what’s being done about it.

Feb 28th, 2018 by Isiah Holmes

10. Tracking Opioid Deaths by ZIP Code

The crisis is widespread buts hits hardest in 53206 and 53215 ZIP codes.

Mar 1st, 2018 by Isiah Holmes

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Milwaukee Film Hires Sara Meaney to New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Organization appoints four new board members, including chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Mark Mone, and president of Marquette University, Michael Lovell

Feb 28th, 2018 by Milwaukee Film

2. Downtown Milwaukee’s Newest Bar to Open February 28th

SportClub’s grand opening to include champagne cocktails, concession-style foods and unique seating to allow for optimal game watching

Feb 26th, 2018 by Caravan Hospitality Group

3. Randy Bryce Ignores Cathy Myers’ Debate Proposal, Buys $80,000 Worth of TV Ads Instead

Bryce is a 20-year ironworker and three-time candidate who has never won a primary election.

Mar 1st, 2018 by Cathy Myers

4. Mayor Barrett: 14 years in office and not a plan in sight

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – February 26, 2018

Feb 26th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

5. I-894 resurfacing project gets underway

Work between National Avenue and 84th Street begins March 3rd

Feb 26th, 2018 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

6. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Joins Effort to Warn VA Against Limiting Caregiver Support Services

Senators to VA: Do Not Redefine the Law to Take Away Caregiver Support for Disabled Veterans

Feb 8th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

7. Wave of MPD retirements puts public safety at risk, new interim chief in difficult position

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – March 1, 2018

Mar 1st, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

8. Governor Walker Releases Statement on the Trump Administration’s Proposed Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

“Ironically, American companies who will feel the negative impact of the tariffs can actually move their operations to another country, such as Canada, and not face new tariffs on the sale of their products.”

Mar 2nd, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

9. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award

Senator Baldwin recognized for working to combat the opioid epidemic and fund critical veterans programs and services

Feb 27th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

10. Wisconsin Supreme Court Debate to Air Live on WISN 12

WISN 12 commitment 2018 coverage presents statewide debater in partnership with Marquette University Law School.

Feb 22nd, 2018 by WISN 12

