Vote for MANDI People’s Choice Winner

Voting has started for this Milwaukee Award for Neighborhood Development.

Through March 14, community members can vote for individuals or organizations to win the MANDI People’s Choice Award, the only award chosen by a popular vote. The top three vote-getters each will win a $1,000 prize.

For the first time this year, the Chase Economic Development award will recognize economic and business development.

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service published articles about each of the 12 finalists during the past several months. In addition, voters will find videos about the finalists produced by LISC Milwaukee.

The MANDIs (Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation), sponsored by U.S. Bank in partnership with LISC, honor organizations and individuals for their work to revitalize distressed city neighborhoods.

Sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, the People’s Choice Awards will be go to three winners, chosen from among the finalists in six categories.

MANDI finalists are selected from public nominations by an independent, cross-sector volunteer committee. A panel of judges visits each finalist’s site and votes on the winners.

All winners will be announced at a dinner on Thursday, March 15, at the Potawatomi Event Center, 1611 W. Canal St.

Below are the 2018 finalists:

Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award

Fondy Park, City of Milwaukee

Riverwest 24 Bike Race

BMO Harris Cornerstone Award

Artists Working in Education

Community Improvement Project Matching Grants, City of Milwaukee

Chase Economic Development Award

Northwest Side Community Development Corp.

Menomonee Valley Revitalization

Northern Trust Navigator Award

PNC Bank Trailblazer Award

LBWN Neighborhood Block Projects Menu

Safe & Sound

State Farm Building Blocks Award

Pete’s Fruit Market

Mitchell Street Branch Library/Alexander Lofts

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on eighteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.