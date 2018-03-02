Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

It is no secret that the City of Milwaukee has been grappling with how to reduce our exposure to lead. As the recent experiences of Flint, Michigan remind us, lead exposure can have serious health and social consequences. Recognizing the importance of reducing lead exposure has fueled current debate about how to address the problem here in Milwaukee.

A number of options have been placed on the table. In 2016, Mayor Barrett started a pilot program to provide some of our most vulnerable citizens with external water filers designed to remove lead from drinking water. He also publicly urged many in the community to adopt such systems. In addition, we have been debating the merits (and feasibility) of replacing lead service lines in our water delivery system. On Monday, Alderman Jim Bohl released a proposal to expand the use of external water filters to more city residents at a cost of $3.9 million per year for four years.

Alderman Bohl’s proposal makes a key point: completely replacing lead service lines throughout the city will be extremely expensive, will take a long time, and will not completely remedy the problem of lead exposure through drinking water. His conclusion is in line with current science. Scientists who study this issue agree that lead service lines are only part of the exposure problem. Other sources, including internal plumbing in homes, also contribute to lead in the water. The existing research underscores that simply replacing lead service lines will not remove the possibility of lead exposure through drinking water. In addition, as noted in Alderman Bohl’s proposal, lead paint continues to be the central source of lead exposure.

Given this, Alderman Bohl builds on the mayor’s pilot initiative to provide external water filter systems to residents. He proposes expanding the scope of the smaller pilot program by incorporating more households (just shy of 50,000) and providing more support in terms of replacement filters. While supplying vulnerable residents with external water filters seems like a good idea, there is one important drawback to this approach: we have very little information about how such filters are used by real people in their everyday lives. Indeed, scientists have pointed to a lack of research on the behavioral aspects of external water filter use. Do filter recipients actually install the filters they receive? Do consumers change the filters as recommended? Are children taught to only use filtered water in the home (and do parents monitor this)? The fact is, we don’t have systematic research evidence documenting that real people use filters in their everyday lives in effective ways. Without this, it is difficult to know if large investments in programs to supply filters to residents will produce health improvements.

If external water filters are going to be part of our public health strategy (and we think they could be an important tool) then we urge policy makers to help consumers select suitable filters from the wide range available and build-in evaluation procedures to help us better understand if filter recipients are using these devices as intended. While this will raise the costs associated with providing filters, we argue that this is money well-spent. Maybe we will learn that filters are easy to use and most people use them in ways that maximize their effectiveness. That would be great news that should provide confidence about the benefits of continuing to fund these initiatives. Even if we learn that consumers need more support in adopting proper filter use into their everyday lives, that is important information that can inform next steps, such as educational campaigns, the design of ongoing monitoring systems, or better filter designs.

If the goal is to address lead exposure, then let’s do it right by making sure that our investments—in filters or anything else—will improve our health. Alderman Bohl can be thanked for starting us down a path of evaluating our options against the available research evidence to better understand what is likely to work. Let’s continue this strategy by incorporating evaluation tools to monitor whether filters supplied to residents are being used as intended. That’s the only way we can really know if we are making progress on this problem.

By Noelle Chesley, Associate Professor of Sociology, UWM, Anne Dressel, Assistant Professor of Nursing and Director, Center for Global Health Equity, UWM, John Berges, Professor of Biological Sciences and School of Freshwater Sciences, UWM, and Helen Meier, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Zilber School of Public Health, UWM

This is an expression of our personal opinion and not an official position of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.