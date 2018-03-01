Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

I don’t know from. Should I? She sang the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game and caused quite a stir. I checked it out most reluctantly on Youtube. Go there at your own risk. The song, which is perhaps one of the better symbols of our divided nation, enjoys protected status, but nothing could save it this time. Criticize it and you are unpatriotic and should be deported or hung by your thumbs. Sing it poorly though, say in a voice that sounds like a bad lounge singer trying to channel, and you are merely the scourge of the internet.

I wonder what it is about anthems. They’re the blockbuster movies of the song world. Big, wind-swept, hyper-emotional and laden with meaning (even if you don’t really understand the words), they are untouchably sacred. We send our young soldiers off to war listening to them and play them somberly when they come home wrapped in that other great symbol, the flag.

Fergie and The Badly Mangled Banner deserve each other — they are both popular to a puzzling degree. Let’s get serious. This song began its life as an old English drinking ballad and you still hear it when nasty brawls turn into hockey games. But it’s our anthem because it’s our anthem — there are better songs, but they lack seniority. Take “America The Beautiful.” A fine inspirational number that features a real melody which happens to be more than an obstacle course for vocal gymnasts. When Ray Charles sings it you can check off everything on the list of things you need from a great anthem. But it’s a good thing he didn’t sing the other verses, even he wouldn’t have known what to make of this:

O beautiful for pilgrim feet,

Whose stern, impassioned stress

A thoroughfare for freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!

Nothing like a little stern, impassioned stress. Onward pilgrim feet!

Anthems and sports events are an especially vexing combination. Does going to a baseball or football game to get some serious drinking and cursing done always have to be interrupted by a loyalty oath? I suppose an interruption would be welcome if it was more along the lines of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as sung by Gerry & The Pacemakers. This stirring number sets hearts racing across the Atlantic and The Mersey when their football team, Liverpool FC, takes the field. I would love to catch just one game so I could feel as good as the people in this people in this video seem to.

The song, a chestnut from, is still a delight. My dad, who sang bass in Snap-On Male chorusadored it. He put it right up there with “The Whiffenpoof Song.” With it’s long, winding road of a melody and chords as unpredictable as clouds, it’s completely oddball. You’d have to call it a secular hymn — it provides inspiration and spiritual counsel without ever coming right out and saying where it comes from. It was “Hey Jude” for the WWII set.

Roy Orbison with his La Scala-grade tenor would’ve been perfect for this, but I don’t see his name on the long list of performers who recorded it. Elvis and Sinatra both did, along with the lesser known Alvin Robinson, a singer of terrifying power. But it’s Gerry Marsden, beloved in his hometown, who gets played at every Liverpool FC home game. A man of humbler gifts, one of them being his indisputable warmth, he laid this version down, with the band providing a not-too-fussy background, in 1963. Strings were added judiciously, making it grand but not too. It clicked — shortly after it dropped it was adopted by the team. Curious, because I see no sports metaphor in these words, but let’s look, maybe I missed something.

When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don’t be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm

There’s a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark

Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone

Oscar Hammerstein & Richard Rodgers

Sometimes simple is the best. The music is already complex, no need to double down unless you’re trying to prove something. This is the kind of lyric that has winner written all over it as soon as the title is dreamed up. All that needs to be done is follow the trail of crumbs to the end without wandering off into the woods. The idea is to stay true to the lovely sentiment and not distract in any way. Richard Rodgers gets the gold for doing just that.

Corny as their music could sometimes be, Rodgers and Hammerstein were very canny in the way they wedded complex music with direct lyric, emotional statements. Oklahoma, The Sound Of Music, South Pacific and the King and I, are all wonderful creations that attest to their great chemistry. Like their fellow Liverpudlians, The Beatles, who sang “Till There Was You,” Gerry & The Pacemakers were unafraid to dive into sentimental show tunes. What’s so scary about that, anyway? I’m looking at you Star Spangled Banner and Fergie.