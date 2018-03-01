The Greatest Sports Anthem Ever
Forget Fergie. Gerry & The Pacemakers kill “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
I wonder what it is about anthems. They’re the blockbuster movies of the song world. Big, wind-swept, hyper-emotional and laden with meaning (even if you don’t really understand the words), they are untouchably sacred. We send our young soldiers off to war listening to them and play them somberly when they come home wrapped in that other great symbol, the flag.
Fergie and The Badly Mangled Banner deserve each other — they are both popular to a puzzling degree. Let’s get serious. This song began its life as an old English drinking ballad and you still hear it when nasty brawls turn into hockey games. But it’s our anthem because it’s our anthem — there are better songs, but they lack seniority. Take “America The Beautiful.” A fine inspirational number that features a real melody which happens to be more than an obstacle course for vocal gymnasts. When Ray Charles sings it you can check off everything on the list of things you need from a great anthem. But it’s a good thing he didn’t sing the other verses, even he wouldn’t have known what to make of this:
O beautiful for pilgrim feet,
Whose stern, impassioned stress
A thoroughfare for freedom beat
Across the wilderness!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self-control,
Thy liberty in law!
Nothing like a little stern, impassioned stress. Onward pilgrim feet!
Anthems and sports events are an especially vexing combination. Does going to a baseball or football game to get some serious drinking and cursing done always have to be interrupted by a loyalty oath? I suppose an interruption would be welcome if it was more along the lines of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as sung by Gerry & The Pacemakers. This stirring number sets hearts racing across the Atlantic and The Mersey when their football team, Liverpool FC, takes the field. I would love to catch just one game so I could feel as good as the people in this people in this video seem to.
Roy Orbison with his La Scala-grade tenor would’ve been perfect for this, but I don’t see his name on the long list of performers who recorded it. Elvis and Sinatra both did, along with the lesser known Alvin Robinson, a singer of terrifying power. But it’s Gerry Marsden, beloved in his hometown, who gets played at every Liverpool FC home game. A man of humbler gifts, one of them being his indisputable warmth, he laid this version down, with the band providing a not-too-fussy background, in 1963. Strings were added judiciously, making it grand but not too. It clicked — shortly after it dropped it was adopted by the team. Curious, because I see no sports metaphor in these words, but let’s look, maybe I missed something.
When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high
And don’t be afraid of the dark
At the end of a storm
There’s a golden sky
And the sweet silver song of a lark
Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you’ll never walk alone
You’ll never walk alone
Walk on, walk on
With hope in your heart
And you’ll never walk alone
You’ll never walk alone
Oscar Hammerstein & Richard Rodgers
Sometimes simple is the best. The music is already complex, no need to double down unless you’re trying to prove something. This is the kind of lyric that has winner written all over it as soon as the title is dreamed up. All that needs to be done is follow the trail of crumbs to the end without wandering off into the woods. The idea is to stay true to the lovely sentiment and not distract in any way. Richard Rodgers gets the gold for doing just that.
Corny as their music could sometimes be, Rodgers and Hammerstein were very canny in the way they wedded complex music with direct lyric, emotional statements. Oklahoma, The Sound Of Music, South Pacific and the King and I, are all wonderful creations that attest to their great chemistry. Like their fellow Liverpudlians, The Beatles, who sang “Till There Was You,” Gerry & The Pacemakers were unafraid to dive into sentimental show tunes. What’s so scary about that, anyway? I’m looking at you Star Spangled Banner and Fergie.
Sieger on Songs
-
The Legend of Mississippi John HurtFeb 9th, 2018 by John Sieger
-
Phil Everly Singing SoloJan 26th, 2018 by John Sieger
-
Laura Nyro’s Underrated ArtistryJan 10th, 2018 by John Sieger