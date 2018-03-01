Koch-funded group gives huge campaign donations, has gotten long list of bills passed.

The state arm of Americans for Prosperity is one of Wisconsin’s top outside electioneering spenders, doling out an estimated $5.7 million since January 2010 on Wisconsin legislative and statewide elections.

Americans for Prosperity was created by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch. This group secretly raises and spends unlimited amounts of cash on phony issue ads to promote conservative social and spending issues, as well as GOP federal, state, and local candidates throughout the country.

The political agenda of Americans for Prosperity mirrors that of other rightwing groups. It advocates tax cuts for business and other powerful special interests, opposes government regulation and the federal Affordable Care Act commonly called Obamacare, and supports environmental deregulation and anti-labor measures.

Americans for Prosperity spent the bulk of its money on outside electioneering activities, an estimated $4.8 million, to help Republican Gov.win his 2012 recall and 2014 reelection campaigns. The group lauded Walker’s successful effort in 2011 to sharply restrict public employee collective bargaining rights, which spurred the recall elections

In addition to the millions of dollars pumped into the organization by the Kochs, the group also gets support from numerous conservative ideological foundations and powerful business and trade groups, according to a list compiled by the Center for Public Representation.

At least some of the group’s activities are paid for by Wisconsin contributors. The conservative Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation has given the group more than $1.2 million, and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), the state’s largest business group, has given it $10,000.

In addition to outside electioneering activities, Koch political action committees (PACs) and its corporation directly contributed $125,500 to Republican legislative and statewide candidates and fundraising committees in Wisconsin between January 2010 and December 2017. In addition to the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch brothers also have a business tie to Wisconsin; they own papermaker Georgia-Pacific.

Topping the list of Koch PAC contribution recipients were:

Walker, $43,000

Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, $18,000

Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, $12,000

GOP Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, $10,000

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, $10,000

Americans for Prosperity also lobbies on state spending and social issues, and it has close ties to the lawmakers it helps elect. The group’s Wisconsin director is Eric Bott, a former aide to Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and a WMC lobbyist.

Since Americans for Prosperity began lobbying in Wisconsin in 2005, it has spent nearly $1.5 million. Much of that spending has come during the past two legislative sessions when it spent about $684,800 in 2015-16 and about $507,200 in 2017 alone.

Among the proposals backed by the group over the years that have become law are: