The Real “Gun Nuts”
Not the gun owners, but the gun control zealots.
The stress-relieving aspect of not being on Twitter and Facebook — I signed off a year ago — is never more evident than in the wake of a mass shooting. “Gun control” clearly is the high-profile issue about which otherwise sensible people are completely ignorant.
To prove the point, pistol owners should try this experiment, one that I plan to use with a group of guys who gather each morning at my neighborhood Starbucks.
Tell them you own a “semi-automatic assault weapon.” Watch their eyebrows raise and their jaws drop. Then show them a picture of your weapon — in my case a Smith & Wesson MP pistol (see picture).
Clearly, it’s an “assault” weapon, as it could be used in self-defense to assault an attacker. Just as clearly, it’s “semi-automatic,” as a round is automatically chambered after each trigger pull.
When I used to be on FB and Twitter I fell into the trap of responding to “friends” or “followers” who made knee-jerk calls to ban “assault” and/or “semi-automatic” weapons following a tragedy such as occurred earlier this month in Florida.
Asked to define what they would ban, the typical response was a picture of an AR-15, accompanied by an assertion such as “No one needs a machine gun!” I found it did little good to describe current laws that heavily regulate ownership of a fully automatic weapon, i.e., a “machine gun.” And of course I endured full mockery after explaining that an AR-15 is but a rifle where a round is chambered after each trigger pull. (How would the debate play out if AR-15s looked more like a traditional rifle?)
Just for discussion, say AR-15s were banned and existing confiscated from lawful owners. With a little practice, an unbalanced person such as the Florida perpetrator could become proficient, with a pistol such as mine, at discharging 100 or more rounds in less than 5 minutes. It’s easy with practice to discard and reload a 20-round clip in less than 10 seconds.
When confronted with those facts, some honest gun controllers will ‘fess up and say they’d really like to ban guns, period. Some will take the logical next step and advocate confiscation of guns now lawfully owned.
A social media “discussion” with gun controllers is never complete without chest-thumping assaults on the NRA. At my local gun club I have taken six courses, in addition to an eight-hour concealed carry session, from NRA-authorized instructors. These are some of the straightest shooters, so to speak, that I’ve ever encountered. Down-to-earth. Relentless emphasis on safety, safety, and then more safety. People in the classes I’ve taken likewise are as threatening as your grandmother.
While I’ve put Twitter and FB in my past, it’s tough to escape the ignorant, media-enabled narrative that crowds out real news after an event such as the Florida shooting. It’s clear that the bulk of the sign-carrying students personify the fundamental ignorance of firearms that drives the media narrative.
I found it interesting and encouraging that President Trump presided over a useful discussion of the issues that included participants with views across a broad spectrum. Too bad that is likely to be the exception to the rule.
Blah, blah, blah.
The U.S has 50% of the world’s civilian-owned guns despite having 4% of its population. The U.S also has and the most mass shootings and gun violence of any developed nation. But there is no connection between these two facts, got it. The giant white elephant is not actually in the room!
Thank you for this, I couldn’t agree more!!! It is always the knee jerk reaction to blame guns and mental illness, they’re easy targets. America has been normalizing death since at least the Vietnam War. Images of death have been pumped through the media and made easily accessible via the internet. I could go online and watch someone get murdered if I wanted to. Video games perpetuate horrible content and parents are often the dealers. There is little to no realization of the consequences until these kids commit an action and are held accountable for them. Not everyone has the mental capacity to distinguish between fantasy and reality. Unfortunately, there is no check box for that on the background check forms. There are no victims, no candle light vigils, no trials…etc in video games. We’ve become numb to the images of death to the point that we don’t realize there are consequence associated with them.
@Patrick,
Of course what you say is true about normalizing shooting and death, but the internet and video games is widely available in the rest of the world. So again, what is unique in the US other than easy access to guns coupled with a gun culture where a parent can take their 12 year old daughter to the firing range to squeeze of some rounds with an Uzzi, without having to feel public shame or ridicule. (Referencing the poor girl who shot her instructor because she couldn’t handle the weapon)
Eh, pretty weak argument that simply rehashes “if we ban guns people will kill each other with *insert weapon here*”. Then we follow it up with the old standard “it’s the video games!” with the second comment.
I’m sure the people you used to interact with online don’t miss your mansplaining. The technical or non-technical names for these weapons whether it be machine gun, assault rifle, or murderous bullet hose, does not change their intended use (killing) nor should it give you a kick for winning arguments on a technicality.
Who actually thinks your crappy pistol could perform as well at killing people than an ar-15? Range, velocity, accuracy, rate of fire all favor the ar-15. Not to mention the shooter will experience more fatigue with the pistol. I mean, there’s a reason pistols aren’t primary weapons for the armed forces.
All assault weapon and gun advocates please explain why USA is an extreme outlier on gun deaths. While you are at it please explain why Australia’s mass shootings are non-existent since banning assault weapons. Do not bother me with mental health arguments or access to violent videos because those arguments do not hold up. I’m waiting….
I guess the 97% of Americans who want sensible gun policy are “nuts”,
Depressing.
Everyday high school young adults in the Milwaukee area have to sit next to a student wearing a monitored leg bracelet. More than likely, any case brought to the County the first charge thrown out is the gun charge. We have all these gun laws and there not enforced. The law abiding NRA wants them enforced the County DA does not. This morning on the north side of Milwaukee a would be car jacker attempted to attack a gun carrying car owner and lost his life. These events are tragic but may deter future attacks.
“We have all these gun laws and they are not enforced.”
What are they?
Please enlighten us.
Okay I read the article. Let me summarize:
* The author doesn’t like social media.
* despite what he considers advanced training, random strangers have a clearer understanding than him about what constitutes an “assault weapon”
* he recognized that even guns that are not assault rifles can be very dangerous in the wrong hands
* he doesn’t like social media.
If your a Felon and you use a fire arm in a crime and your caught. It is generally the first penalty dropped.
That you are a felon or that you used a gun or that it was in a crime or that you were caught?
“It” refers to what?
Because his firearms instructors are nice, the real gun nuts are people who advocate for more gun control? I am sold. That’s the most thoughtful, convincing, and fact-based pro-gun argument I have ever read. Thank you Urban Milwaukee for publishing such outstanding writing. Gun nuts attacking Parkland survivors is fake news.