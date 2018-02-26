Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Mayor Tom Barrett unveiled a plan this morning to build 10,000 affordable homes over the next decade in neighborhoods in the heart of the city.

The move comes as the city has seen an unprecedented wave of development Downtown, while property values in nearby neighborhoods have been stagnant or falling.

The plan, which will rely on a series of city programs and private partners, will include construction of new apartment buildings and owner-occupied single-family homes. It will also include financing the rehabilitation of the city’s existing privately-owned houses. The city will also continue to pursue selling as many properties as possible that they acquire through property-tax foreclosure. Barrett says the city sold 429 such properties in 2017.

“Let me be clear; this is not merely about buildings. It is about people,” said Barrett.

Barrett unveiled the “10,000 Households” campaign as part of his annual State of the City speech, held this year in the auditorium at Northwestern Mutual‘s recently-completed, $450-million office tower. Construction of the insurance company’s tower was a resounding success for city residents thanks to a local hiring requirement.

In the coming year, we anticipate more projects like these,” said the mayor.

The plan includes an expansion of the use of tax-incremental financing districts to fund residential development. TIF districts, which rely on borrowing against future property tax revenues to pay for up-front costs, have been used by the city to plug gaps in new affordable housing developments including the 64-unit Legacy Lofts at 1500 W. North Ave. and the 60-unit SEVEN04 Place at 704 W. National Ave. “

Besides the TIF districts, Barrett is also pushing an expansion of the STRONG Home Loans Program, a city program that issues partially forgivable loans for home repair.

Barrett already has one partner lined up. “Associated Bank has agreed to purchase a significant portion of our STRONG Homes Loan portfolio, which means we hope to add approximately $1.5 million to the funds available to help people stay in their homes.”

In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Barrett said the city would focus on the neighborhoods included in the MKE United effort. The plan defines the greater downtown area as going from W. Meinecke Ave. on the north to W. Greenfield Ave. on the south and from the lake west to N. 27th St. “Growing affordable units in these areas will make it easier for workers to get to nearby jobs. Additional development will also create construction jobs for city residents,” said Barrett.

Barrett will also push the state, through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, to be a partner in the effort. WHEDA currently allocates low-income housing tax credits to projects across the state, as well as providing loans to developers and homeowners.

Barrett Touts City’s Successes

Throughout his speech, Barrett touted a number of projects underway across the city. The development of a new library on the city’s northwest side, a new private high school in Clarke Square, Potawatomi’s $10 million sponsorship of the streetcar and the city’s plan to extend it, the city’s deal to sell water to Waukesha, the Blueprint for Peace and a number of public safety initiatives.

Not mentioned were any members of the Common Council, a highly unusual move given his frequent references in prior speeches. The mayor and council have been at odds following the revelation that the Health Department had failed to send out hundreds of letters to families of children that had tested positive for lead poisoning.

Barrett did call out interim Health Dept. Commissioner Patricia McManus in his speech and touted the steady progress the department has made in reducing the number of children with lead poisoning. He stressed that much work remains to be done with lead abatement.

The Milwaukee Dividend

Barrett closed his speech with a throwback the core piece of last year’s speech, the city’s fiscal issues stemming from a steady reduction in state shared revenue. “From 2011 to 2015, the City of Milwaukee was a net donor to state government, to the tune of $1.1 billion dollars. In that same time, our shared revenue decreased in inflation-adjusted terms by $21.7 million. Last year, I proposed a solution that let our residents choose by referendum to support public safety with a half-cent sales tax. That means adding police officers, expanding trauma-informed care, and not raising property taxes to do it. The State said no. It is time for the Governor and the Legislature to empower Milwaukee residents to decide for themselves how to fund the services they need,” said Barrett.

