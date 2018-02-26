Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The number of traffic cases filed in Municipal Court increased 30% in 2017, but still lagged far behind the traffic caseload the court saw as recently as 2013.

There were 57,324 traffic cases opened last year, up 13,146 from the number filed in 2016.

Reckless and dangerous driving in Milwaukee has angered residents and city officials, prompting former Police Chief Edward Flynn, who oversaw a sharp decline in traffic offenses, to promise last year to crack down on offenses. The Municipal Court statistics simply reflect Police Department activity.

Traffic ticket cases peaked in 2009, when 111,864 cases were opened, according to Municipal Court statistics. That is 49% more cases than were opened last year.

While traffic cases were up substantially last year, other types were down. The number of adult general ordinance cases – things like disorderly conduct, marijuana cases, and minor retail theft — filed last year dropped from 13,153 to 11,632, a decline of 12%.

