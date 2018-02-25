Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 25th, 2018 07:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Plenty of Horne: Third Ward Firehouse Conversion Approved

1. Plenty of Horne: Third Ward Firehouse Conversion Approved

1915 riverfront building at foot of Water Street Bridge to become three unit “family retreat.”

Feb 22nd, 2018 by Michael Horne

Bar Exam: What Makes Hooligan’s a Landmark

2. Bar Exam: What Makes Hooligan’s a Landmark

Long colorful history includes days as a political campaign headquarters.

Feb 19th, 2018 by Michael Horne

The Contrarian: Call It The Walker Bottleneck

3. The Contrarian: Call It The Walker Bottleneck

Efforts to revive E-W Freeway look dead. Oddly, Barrett and Walker both support this.

Feb 19th, 2018 by George Mitchell

Vote for Supreme Court, County Board Tuesday

4. Vote for Supreme Court, County Board Tuesday

One county board race and a hotly contested race for state’s highest court.

Feb 19th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Governor of Giveaways

5. Murphy’s Law: The Governor of Giveaways

Instead of building a real economy, Walker is trying to buy one.

Feb 20th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starts on SEVEN04 Place

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starts on SEVEN04 Place

Complicated Walker’s Point project is moving forward.

Feb 22nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: A Hostel for Riverwest

7. Plats and Parcels: A Hostel for Riverwest

And $79 million in New Markets Tax Credits to three community development entities.

Feb 18th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Revitalizing Silver City

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Revitalizing Silver City

New restaurant will anchor redeveloped building on W. National Ave.

Feb 21st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Urban Reads: Portland’s Future Skyscrapers

9. Urban Reads: Portland’s Future Skyscrapers

All the city news you can use.

Feb 18th, 2018 by Jeff Wood

Now Serving: New Bay View Donut Shop

10. Now Serving: New Bay View Donut Shop

Plus: Mr. B’s Steakhouse is soon to reopen, but it’s closing time for the Silver Spring House.

Feb 21st, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

What Did Michael Screnock Promise the NRA?

1. What Did Michael Screnock Promise the NRA?

One Wisconsin Now Demands State High Court Candidate Reveal Letter He Sent to Gun Lobby to Earn Endorsement

Feb 19th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

James Davies, Candidate for County Supervisor, District 8, Endorsed by Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Retire Deputy Sheriffs’ Association

2. James Davies, Candidate for County Supervisor, District 8, Endorsed by Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Retire Deputy Sheriffs’ Association

James Davies has made Public Safety a cornerstone of his campaign.

Feb 8th, 2018 by James Davies

Bill usurps authority of Milwaukee citizens and could bring financial hardship to taxpayers

3. Bill usurps authority of Milwaukee citizens and could bring financial hardship to taxpayers

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy – February 19, 2018

Feb 19th, 2018 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Speaker Ryan Chooses Campaign Donors Over South Florida Teacher

4. Speaker Ryan Chooses Campaign Donors Over South Florida Teacher

“We need a Speaker who will listen to everyone, not just the NRA and other special interests who cut him checks.”

Feb 17th, 2018 by Randy Bryce

Wisconsin Judges Back Rebecca Dallet for Supreme Court Bid

5. Wisconsin Judges Back Rebecca Dallet for Supreme Court Bid

More than 200 judges covering 54 counties across the state have endorsed Dallet’s campaign

Feb 8th, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet

Foxconn Seeks to Raid the Great Lakes

6. Foxconn Seeks to Raid the Great Lakes

Conservationists launch campaign to stop them

Feb 22nd, 2018 by Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters

Republican Bill Would Put Guns in Wisconsin Schools

7. Republican Bill Would Put Guns in Wisconsin Schools

Latest Scheme Would Put Guns in Private Schools, Companion to Public School Version Co-authored by 50 Wisconsin Republicans

Feb 19th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Skylight Music Theatre Closes on Sale/Leaseback of Broadway Theatre Center

8. Skylight Music Theatre Closes on Sale/Leaseback of Broadway Theatre Center

The sale will allow Skylight Music Theatre to make capital improvements in the Cabot Theatre.

Feb 21st, 2018 by Skylight Music Theatre

Haas Calls for Renewed Search for Parks Director

9. Haas Calls for Renewed Search for Parks Director

Supports Sullivan for Director of Child Support

Feb 22nd, 2018 by Sup. Jason Haas

Governor Walker Signs Leading on Lead Act into Law

10. Governor Walker Signs Leading on Lead Act into Law

“The health and safety of Wisconsin families is our top priority.”

Feb 21st, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *