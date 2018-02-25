The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plenty of Horne: Third Ward Firehouse Conversion Approved
1915 riverfront building at foot of Water Street Bridge to become three unit “family retreat.”
Feb 22nd, 2018 by Michael Horne
2. Bar Exam: What Makes Hooligan’s a Landmark
Long colorful history includes days as a political campaign headquarters.
Feb 19th, 2018 by Michael Horne
3. The Contrarian: Call It The Walker Bottleneck
Efforts to revive E-W Freeway look dead. Oddly, Barrett and Walker both support this.
Feb 19th, 2018 by George Mitchell
4. Vote for Supreme Court, County Board Tuesday
One county board race and a hotly contested race for state’s highest court.
Feb 19th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: The Governor of Giveaways
Instead of building a real economy, Walker is trying to buy one.
Feb 20th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starts on SEVEN04 Place
Complicated Walker’s Point project is moving forward.
Feb 22nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Plats and Parcels: A Hostel for Riverwest
And $79 million in New Markets Tax Credits to three community development entities.
Feb 18th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Revitalizing Silver City
New restaurant will anchor redeveloped building on W. National Ave.
Feb 21st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Urban Reads: Portland’s Future Skyscrapers
All the city news you can use.
Feb 18th, 2018 by Jeff Wood
10. Now Serving: New Bay View Donut Shop
Plus: Mr. B’s Steakhouse is soon to reopen, but it’s closing time for the Silver Spring House.
Feb 21st, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. What Did Michael Screnock Promise the NRA?
One Wisconsin Now Demands State High Court Candidate Reveal Letter He Sent to Gun Lobby to Earn Endorsement
Feb 19th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
2. James Davies, Candidate for County Supervisor, District 8, Endorsed by Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Retire Deputy Sheriffs’ Association
James Davies has made Public Safety a cornerstone of his campaign.
Feb 8th, 2018 by James Davies
3. Bill usurps authority of Milwaukee citizens and could bring financial hardship to taxpayers
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy – February 19, 2018
Feb 19th, 2018 by Ald. Michael Murphy
4. Speaker Ryan Chooses Campaign Donors Over South Florida Teacher
“We need a Speaker who will listen to everyone, not just the NRA and other special interests who cut him checks.”
Feb 17th, 2018 by Randy Bryce
5. Wisconsin Judges Back Rebecca Dallet for Supreme Court Bid
More than 200 judges covering 54 counties across the state have endorsed Dallet’s campaign
Feb 8th, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet
6. Foxconn Seeks to Raid the Great Lakes
Conservationists launch campaign to stop them
Feb 22nd, 2018 by Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters
7. Republican Bill Would Put Guns in Wisconsin Schools
Latest Scheme Would Put Guns in Private Schools, Companion to Public School Version Co-authored by 50 Wisconsin Republicans
Feb 19th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
8. Skylight Music Theatre Closes on Sale/Leaseback of Broadway Theatre Center
The sale will allow Skylight Music Theatre to make capital improvements in the Cabot Theatre.
Feb 21st, 2018 by Skylight Music Theatre
9. Haas Calls for Renewed Search for Parks Director
Supports Sullivan for Director of Child Support
Feb 22nd, 2018 by Sup. Jason Haas
10. Governor Walker Signs Leading on Lead Act into Law
“The health and safety of Wisconsin families is our top priority.”
Feb 21st, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
