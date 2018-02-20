Big Shows Planned for Bucks’ New Arena

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee’s new arena for the Bucks’ NBA basketball team has a lofty name: The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center. And a lofty sounding mission, to “create a new way for Milwaukee to live, to work, and to play.” It could bring in revenue to match these lofty words: Even before its opening, the new arena has booked an impressive list of music and comedy performers. Here’s a look at the center’s upcoming shows for the 2018-2019 season:

Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour

Actor/Comedian Kevin Hart extends his Irresponsible Tour with more than 1000 new tour dates worldwide. Born and raised in Philadelphia, the hard-working Hart has been touring and doing stand-up since 2009. His self-deprecating humor tackles subjects such as family, race, and pop culture. He recently starred in the movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Show Details

Thursday, September 13th, 2018 – 7:00 p.m.

Ticket price range: $39-$129, on sale now

Tickets available through Ticketmaster

Maroon 5: Red Pill Blues Tour 2018

Maroon 5’s 2018 tour supports the release of their newest album, Red Pill Blues. In 2001, the band changed its name to Maroon 5 and has been touring the country since. The band is known for its pop-rock hits such as “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.” Frontman Adam Levine has also starred on NBC’s “The Voice.” The tour will feature special guest Julia Michaels.

Check Ticketmaster for VIP Packages with food, games, memorabilia, gift items and more.

Show Details

Sunday, September 16th, 2018 – 7:30 p.m.

Ticket price range: $49.50-$149.50

Tickets available through Ticketmaster

Justin Timberlake – The Man of the Woods Tour

Following his performance at the Super Bowl LII halftime and the release of his album, Man of the Woods, Timberlake kicks off his music tour in North America and Europe. Originally one of the founders of popular boy band NSYNC, Timberlake launched his solo career in 2002 with hits such as “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.” Timberlake went on to create other hits such as “SexyBack,” “Suit &Tie,” and recently, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” He is also an actor, starring on several episodes of “Saturday Night Live” and films like The Social Network.

Show Details

Friday, September 21st, 2018 – 7:30 p.m.

Ticket price range: $53.50-$229

Tickets available through Ticketmaster

Jim Gaffigan: The Fixer Upper

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center booked its first act with Grammy-nominated comedian, Jim Gaffigan. Born in Chesterton, Indiana, Gaffigan has local connections as his wife Jeannie. Known for his deadpan and sarcastic style of humor, Gaffigan has released several comedy specials such as “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” and “Cinco.” He also starred in a TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show.”

Show Details

Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 – 8:00 p.m.

Ticket price range: $43.50-$83.50

Tickets available through Ticketmaster

Foo Fighters: Concrete and Gold Tour ‘18

Foo Fighters supports its international #1 album Concrete and Gold with its 2018 tour. In 1994, Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl went on to form the Foo Fighters. Since then, the rock band has released several hits such as “Learn to Fly,” “Overlong,” “Walk,” “Best of You,” and “The Pretender.”

Ticket availability is limited.

Show Details

Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 – 7:30 p.m.

Ticket price range: $49.00-$99.00

Tickets available through Ticketmaster

The Eagles: An Evening with the Eagles

The band returns to Milwaukee for the first time since the death of frontman, Glenn Frey. His son Deacon Frey and country musician Vince Gill will be performing with the band. Originally formed in Los Angeles in 1971, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is known for numerous hits, from “Take it Easy,” to “Hotel California” to “Desperado.”

Tickets on sale February 16th.

Show Details

Thursday, October 18th, 2018 – 8:00 p.m.

Ticket price range: $99.50-$399.50

Tickets available through Ticketmaster

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road

After announcing his retirement, Elton John visits Milwaukee on his farewell tour. With a long successful career spanning nearly five decades, English pianist and singer Sir Elton John is known for such songs as “Your Song,” “Rocket Man” and “Candle in the Wind.” The concert’s title evokes his legendary 1973 album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Check Ticketmaster for information on VIP packages including backstage tours, photo opportunities, merchandise, and more.

Show Details

Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 – 8:00 p.m.

Ticket price range: $49.50-$224.50

Tickets available through Ticketmaster