County Jails Handle State Prison Overflow
But they’re “bordeline inhumane,” worse than state prisons, some say.
More than 400 inmates serving state prison sentences pass their time in county jails each day.
Those inmates have little programming and little to do except mingle with an ever-changing cast of pre-trial detainees of all security levels.
The jails profit nicely from the arrangement – the state pays them $51.50 per day per inmate – to house the state’s overflow.
County jail time is “abysmal,” according to Daniel Monge, who spent nine months of his state prison sentence in jail.
“County jail time is tough – it’s really tough,” he said.
“If push comes to shove and you have to do one or the other, my vote actually is to build a new prison because serving time in a county jail is no joke,” he said. “It’s extremely rough, it’s extremely awful, it’s borderline inhumane.”
Monge was a panelist at the recent “Inmate 501” presentation by State Rep. Evan Goyke at Turner Hall. Below is a video of Monge; former inmate James Cross; and Goyke talking about state jail time. (There is more video from the event, sponsored by Milwaukee Turners and the Confronting Mass Incarceration work group, posted on the WJI Facebook page.)
A list of participating jails follows the video.
Contracted facilities, including jails, holding state inmates serving state sentences.
This is the final installment in WJI’s “Our crowded Wisconsin prisons” series that details the building repairs, upgrades, and new facilities the Department of Corrections requested as part of the 2017-19 state budget. You’ll find more of those stories here.
The great majority of the budget requests, including those for health facility improvements and adequate food preparation areas, were denied. Instead, Walker and the Legislature established a committee to study prison facility needs.
The Legislature and governor did approve spending $7 million to build a geriatric prison facility. The authorization came as an amendment to Gov. Scott Walker‘s proposed budget, and it is not clear how many inmates the facility will serve or whether it will meet the Department of Corrections’ needs.
There were no requests submitted by the DOC for the facilities included in this last round-up. They are included to show how crowded facilities are and to serve as a reminder that action is needed to reduce the prison population, not just increase prison capacity.
Institution: Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility
Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.
9 thoughts on “Our Crowded Prisons: County Jails Handle State Prison Overflow”
Wisconsin desperately needs criminal justice reform not more prisons! The state can’t afford its current prison industrial complex. Republicans must be drunk or on pills? They should sober up and listen to the strong bipartisan MAJORITY in the state for once and end cannabis Prohibition in Wisconsin, expunge all related records and create thousands more jobs than Walker’s FoxCON job ever will all without having to blow 4.5 BILLION dollars of taxpayer’s money to do it. Then release ALL nonviolent drug “offenders” and clear out a few cells for Walker, Trump all the other real crooks in.the state!
Dump Walker 2018!
Dump Vos 2018!
Dump Trump 2018!
Dump Ryan 2018!
Dump Crazy Vukmir 2018!
Dump Fitzgerald 2018!
Dump ALL Republicans 2018!
…The Legislature and governor did approve spending $7 million to build a geriatric prison facility…” Excellent! Now build 10-12 more to reduce the overcrowding, and deliver humane conditions for the criminals and drug offenders that wreak havoc on neighborhoods. Drugs and crime are a truly lethal combination, as we see from the highest-crime areas in Milwaukee County. Isolate the criminal element and keep them away from the good folks trying to raise good families and hold down their jobs.
WashCoRepub,
In addition to incarcerating the wrong people–mostly young, non-violent addicts–“the United States represents about 4.4 percent of the world’s population, it houses around 22 percent of the world’s prisoners.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_incarceration_rate
Why aren’t the most dangerous criminals behind bars?
Is it because the private prison industry prefers, young, non-violent offenders, because they are less costly?
@WashCoRepub, Just like I said, Republicans must be drunk or on pills. Your comment more than proves this. You and all Republican liars and charlatans like Walker, Fitzgerald, Vukmir who blame the meek and powerless for everything, who support urine testing the meek and powerless, who support throwing pretty much everyone except rich white people and drunks in jail, should ALL be drug tested before we allow you or them to mooch off of OUR money anymore. If they don’t agree, well what are they hiding?? Bunch of closeted dopers and drunkards!
While you are creating your New Nazi Republican Police State WashCoRepub just remember to keep a few cells open for the real criminals creating havoc and mayhem in our society, that would be Trump, Walker and all the other Republicans who have weaseled and slimed their ways into power through lying cheating and stealing.
Dump Walker 2018
Dump ALL Republicans 2018
Legalize cannabis instead
“The jails profit nicely from the arrangement – the state pays them $51.50 per day per inmate – to house the state’s overflow.”
Profit nicely? My gut instinct tells me it costs more that $51.50 per day to house an inmate. Does WJI have numbers on actual incarceration costs in state facilities vs county facilities?
@Ed, As of 2015 it costs Wisconsin taxpayers about 35k annually to incarcerate people in state prisons. I know because as of last record there were 81 people incarcerated for simple cannabis possession in Wisconsin (Yes, it’s hard to believe in the era of legal cannabis but in Career Politician Scott Walker’s Wisconsin the racist backwater state does in fact still lock nonviolent people up and ruin their lives over simple possession of a bag of weed, of course they are overwhelmingly young and African American) and if you do the math that works out to costing Wisconsin taxpayers $2,835,000.00 annually just to keep 81 nonviolent people in jail for simple cannabis possession, aka, having a bag of weed. No dealing, no guns, no violence, just having a bag of reefer. The state imposes 6 months in jail & a $1,000 fine for the first “offense” and 3.5 years in jail and a $10,000 fine for the second and they brand you a felon. Many lose their voting rights, gun rights, can’t get school loans, jobs or apartments as well for the rest of their lives. This is quite possibly the stupidest and most draconian law ever in the state and Republicans aren’t listening to the strong bipartisan majority in the state that demand the state start reforming its overladen and ecpensive prison industrial complex as well as its racist Jim Crow cannabis laws.
http://www.politifact.com/wisconsin/statements/2016/jul/08/rebecca-kleefisch/Kleefisch-per-inmate-cost-comparison/
P.S.
Dump Walker 2018
Dump ALL Republicans in 2018
@WashCoRepug, We have already “isolated the criminal element.” They are currently residing in the Governor’s Mansion (thanks to out of state mega-rich campaign donors dark money) as well as maintaining a majority in the State Legislature (thanks to gerrymandering, rigging the elections and stealing people’s voting rights)
How about you keep them and all the drunkards in the state from wreaking anymore havoc.
Dump Walker 2018
I agree with Casper. Good points.