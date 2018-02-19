Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The effort to revive Milwaukee’s E-W freeway project appears dead.

On Friday the Walker Administration delivered what one observer called “the kill shot.”

Namely, according to the Department of Transportation, the $25 million needed to restart the project would “result in reduced funding availability for other [outstate] projects already funded…which could result in project delays or terminations elsewhere in the state.” That assessment, part of the fiscal note to Assembly Bill 919, pretty much assured that outstate legislators would opposed the $25 million plan.

It also clashed with the bill’s assumption that the department would “identify efficiencies in the programs it administers…under an existing cost-saving or efficiency assessment program…”

Not so fast, says WisDOT. According to the fiscal note: “The bill requires WisDOT [to] identify $25 million in programs administered by the department. WisDOT has already initiated numerous cost saving initiatives, which have been reallocated to the continued delivery of administered programs.” That wording, by the way, conflicts with the narrative advanced in some quarters that the transportation department’s $2.6 billion highway budget is awash in “waste.” If that is so, then clearly WisDOT could find $25 million — less than 1 percent of the highway budget — in “efficiencies.”

Senior administration officials had told AB 919 sponsors that Gov. Scott Walker would sign the bill if it reached his desk. That effectively was an empty pledge, as WisDOT simultaneously was telling out-state legislators it could not finance the legislation without cutting other projects, which would all but guarantee their opposition.

A big “winner” from the demise of AB 919 is Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. Along with a collection of groups that had sued to stall E-W project, Barrett has opposed it. The mayor now stands to get his wish, a stop-gap repaving (that will cost much more than $25 million) that will serve only to clog up the 3.5 mile stretch of worn out freeway that lies between the new Marquette and Zoo Interchanges. The eventual cost of rebuilding the freeway, now on indefinite hold, now will substantially exceed the current $1 billion estimate.

The list of losers is topped, of course, by users of the accident-prone and outmoded stretch of the state’s Interstate system. A broad coalition of businesses and Marquette University have supported the E-W reconstruction. Governor Walker has turned a deaf ear to their agenda, stating that major freeway work in Milwaukee is off the table “for the foreseeable future.”