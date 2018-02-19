Call It The Walker Bottleneck
Efforts to revive E-W Freeway look dead. Oddly, Barrett and Walker both support this.
The effort to revive Milwaukee’s E-W freeway project appears dead.
On Friday the Walker Administration delivered what one observer called “the kill shot.”
Namely, according to the Department of Transportation, the $25 million needed to restart the project would “result in reduced funding availability for other [outstate] projects already funded…which could result in project delays or terminations elsewhere in the state.” That assessment, part of the fiscal note to Assembly Bill 919, pretty much assured that outstate legislators would opposed the $25 million plan.
It also clashed with the bill’s assumption that the department would “identify efficiencies in the programs it administers…under an existing cost-saving or efficiency assessment program…”
Senior administration officials had told AB 919 sponsors that Gov. Scott Walker would sign the bill if it reached his desk. That effectively was an empty pledge, as WisDOT simultaneously was telling out-state legislators it could not finance the legislation without cutting other projects, which would all but guarantee their opposition.
A big “winner” from the demise of AB 919 is Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. Along with a collection of groups that had sued to stall E-W project, Barrett has opposed it. The mayor now stands to get his wish, a stop-gap repaving (that will cost much more than $25 million) that will serve only to clog up the 3.5 mile stretch of worn out freeway that lies between the new Marquette and Zoo Interchanges. The eventual cost of rebuilding the freeway, now on indefinite hold, now will substantially exceed the current $1 billion estimate.
The list of losers is topped, of course, by users of the accident-prone and outmoded stretch of the state’s Interstate system. A broad coalition of businesses and Marquette University have supported the E-W reconstruction. Governor Walker has turned a deaf ear to their agenda, stating that major freeway work in Milwaukee is off the table “for the foreseeable future.”
4 thoughts on "The Contrarian: Call It The Walker Bottleneck"
John, imagine your in almost any other part of the stateof Wisconsin and the Department of Transportation comes in and says, ” You have congestion here…we have $500 million dollars to fix the problem. Only in Milwaukee, do we have this great opposition. Why would Walker politically, want to force Milwaukee hand.? State money will be spent elsewhere and when we lose Miller Brewery to the fact they cannot get out of the Menomonee Valley in an efficient manner I suppose Walker will be blamed.
