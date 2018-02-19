Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work as a state and federal lobbyist for the City of Milwaukee, where I focus on public safety issues. I love my job because I get to serve as a professional advocate for one of the greatest cities in the U.S.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I grew up in Delavan, a small town in Walworth County. I first came to Milwaukee to attend Marquette University and worked in D.C. for several years after graduating college. I returned to Milwaukee in January 2017 for this opportunity at City Hall.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

Harsher state and federal penalties for human traffickers who target our most vulnerable populations – our neighborhood children and low-income women in transition. I would also like to see formal criminalization of the act of knowingly purchasing firearms for prohibited possessors, an act that makes all of our neighborhoods less safe.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Nuevo Mercado El Rey on S. Cesar Chavez Dr. Both a restaurant and grocery store with great tacos. I have long admired the owners of El Rey, the Villarreal family, for their philanthropy and community engagement.

That not too long in the future Chicago will be a suburb of Milwaukee. Milwaukee is a tremendous asset to the Midwest, and I am hopeful we will continue to rise as a symbol of urban revitalization and ultimately serve as a model of economic inclusion for our peer cities.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

A full day of festivities – dancing, music, and food – at Mexican Fiesta, one of my favorites of our abundant festival season, followed by some twilight canoeing down the Milwaukee River. Finishing this great day by grabbing some wine with friends in the Third Ward.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

Walker’s Point. I love its unique intersection where our historic immigrant roots meet some of the City’s top up-and-coming restaurants, breweries, and cultural destinations. I first fell in love with the Walker’s Point/Clarke Square neighborhood while interning at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as a college student, and knew I had to make my home there when I returned to Milwaukee.