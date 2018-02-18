The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. House Confidential: The House of Fraud
Owner of Downer Woods home has a dozen different names and is charged with fraud.
Feb 12th, 2018 by Michael Horne
2. Murphy’s Law: The Mystery of Flynn Vs. Regan
Is the police chief or Fire & Police boss guilty of official misconduct?
Feb 15th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
3. Wisconsin Budget: The Lesson of Kimberly-Clark Layoffs
State gave huge tax giveaways to manufacturer, but company still laid off workers.
Feb 12th, 2018 by Jon Peacock
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: St. Rita Square Development Advances
Lower East Side project boasts new church, two six-story buildings, 118 senior apartments.
Feb 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson’s Growing Credibility Gap
Even conservative media questioned his latest “report.”
Feb 13th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
6. City Hall: No Strip Club for Riverwest
Owners of Tha Circle cite miscommunication, withdraw application.
Feb 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Now Serving: The Return of Von Trier
Plus: More Poke for East Side, more pies for Bay View, more beer for Tosa.
Feb 14th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
8. Photo Gallery: Northwestern Mutual Show Draws Crowd
Mayor Barrett, others attend opening of show by 17 artists honoring 25 local non-profits.
Feb 9th, 2018 by Laura Thompson
9. Smart Politics: History Gives Walker Slim Odds to Win
State voters rarely elect a gubernatorial candidate whose party holds the presidency.
Feb 13th, 2018 by Dr. Eric Ostermeier
10. Dining: Who’s Got the Best Pho?
Three Silver City restaurants are offering $5 bowls of Pho. We gave them a taste test.
Feb 15th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. From Dr. Patricia McManus: Comments clarified
Statement of Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton – February 9, 2018
Feb 9th, 2018 by Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton
2. County Executive Abele Proposes Elimination of “Pay to Park” Program
You spoke, County Executive Abele listened
Feb 13th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
3. Republicans Lower Walmart’s Property Taxes, Raise Yours
Local governments and taxpayers will continue to pay for tax loophole
Feb 13th, 2018 by State Rep. Jimmy Anderson
4. Comments by newly appointed interim Health Department commissioner troubling
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy – February 9, 2018
Feb 9th, 2018 by Ald. Michael Murphy
5. Republican Silence on Paul Nehlen Racism, Anti-Semitism ‘Disturbing’
Scott Walker, Brad Schimel Refuse to Condemn Conduct of Donor Nehlen
Feb 12th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
6. Wisconsin Judges Back Rebecca Dallet for Supreme Court Bid
More than 200 judges covering 54 counties across the state have endorsed Dallet’s campaign
Feb 8th, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet
7. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Selects Architectural Firm
Eppstein Uhen Architects to Design new American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Feb 14th, 2018 by Summerfest
8. WEDC business attraction director receives Young Professional Award from Wisconsin Economic Development Association
Coleman Peiffer played key role in attracting Foxconn, HARIBO to Wisconsin
Feb 12th, 2018 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
9. Sparkle Ashley announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors
“I am running for County Board Supervisor because a change in leadership is needed to improve and enhance county services.”
Jun 13th, 2017 by Sparkle Ashley
10. Council members respond to Chief Flynn’s exit tour of local media
Jointly signed response to Chief Flynn’s comments from Aldermen Kovac, Perez and Stamper
Feb 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Common Council
