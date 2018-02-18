Urban Milwaukee
1. House Confidential: The House of Fraud

Owner of Downer Woods home has a dozen different names and is charged with fraud.

Feb 12th, 2018 by Michael Horne

2. Murphy’s Law: The Mystery of Flynn Vs. Regan

Is the police chief or Fire & Police boss guilty of official misconduct?

Feb 15th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

3. Wisconsin Budget: The Lesson of Kimberly-Clark Layoffs

State gave huge tax giveaways to manufacturer, but company still laid off workers.

Feb 12th, 2018 by Jon Peacock

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: St. Rita Square Development Advances

Lower East Side project boasts new church, two six-story buildings, 118 senior apartments.

Feb 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson’s Growing Credibility Gap

Even conservative media questioned his latest “report.”

Feb 13th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

6. City Hall: No Strip Club for Riverwest

Owners of Tha Circle cite miscommunication, withdraw application.

Feb 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Now Serving: The Return of Von Trier

Plus: More Poke for East Side, more pies for Bay View, more beer for Tosa.

Feb 14th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

8. Photo Gallery: Northwestern Mutual Show Draws Crowd

Mayor Barrett, others attend opening of show by 17 artists honoring 25 local non-profits.

Feb 9th, 2018 by Laura Thompson

9. Smart Politics: History Gives Walker Slim Odds to Win

State voters rarely elect a gubernatorial candidate whose party holds the presidency.

Feb 13th, 2018 by Dr. Eric Ostermeier

10. Dining: Who’s Got the Best Pho?

Three Silver City restaurants are offering $5 bowls of Pho. We gave them a taste test.

Feb 15th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. From Dr. Patricia McManus: Comments clarified

Statement of Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton – February 9, 2018

Feb 9th, 2018 by Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton

2. County Executive Abele Proposes Elimination of “Pay to Park” Program

You spoke, County Executive Abele listened

Feb 13th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

3. Republicans Lower Walmart’s Property Taxes, Raise Yours

Local governments and taxpayers will continue to pay for tax loophole

Feb 13th, 2018 by State Rep. Jimmy Anderson

4. Comments by newly appointed interim Health Department commissioner troubling

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy – February 9, 2018

Feb 9th, 2018 by Ald. Michael Murphy

5. Republican Silence on Paul Nehlen Racism, Anti-Semitism ‘Disturbing’

Scott Walker, Brad Schimel Refuse to Condemn Conduct of Donor Nehlen

Feb 12th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

6. Wisconsin Judges Back Rebecca Dallet for Supreme Court Bid

More than 200 judges covering 54 counties across the state have endorsed Dallet’s campaign

Feb 8th, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet

7. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Selects Architectural Firm

Eppstein Uhen Architects to Design new American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Feb 14th, 2018 by Summerfest

8. WEDC business attraction director receives Young Professional Award from Wisconsin Economic Development Association

Coleman Peiffer played key role in attracting Foxconn, HARIBO to Wisconsin

Feb 12th, 2018 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

9. Sparkle Ashley announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

“I am running for County Board Supervisor because a change in leadership is needed to improve and enhance county services.”

Jun 13th, 2017 by Sparkle Ashley

10. Council members respond to Chief Flynn’s exit tour of local media

Jointly signed response to Chief Flynn’s comments from Aldermen Kovac, Perez and Stamper

Feb 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Common Council

