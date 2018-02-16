Bay View’s New Vue Takes Shape
Apartments now available at five-story, 69 unit complex.
The Vue Apartments building is nearly complete on the north end of Bay View.
The five-story building, developed by Max Dermond and his firm Dermond Property Investments, consists primarily of one-bedroom apartments. The triangular building is being developed at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the southeast corner of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and E. Ward St.
The $9.5 million, 69-unit project is being designed by Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio. Catalyst Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor.
Studio apartments, listed as available now, rent for $900 to $1,185 a month. One-bedroom apartments, available March 1st, rent for $1,450 to $1,470 per month. An Apartments.com property listing touts one month free with a 13-month lease.
The project includes 73 parking stalls located underground and on the first floor, available to tenants for $110/month. Those floors are built from concrete, while the floors rising above are wood-framed.
Dermond acquired a 22-stall, city-owned parking lot to create the eastern portion of the site. Under the terms of the acquisition, the developer was required to build a new 13-stall parking lot just northeast of the building at an estimated cost of $200,000. That parking lot is now open.
We last covered the project in August 2017.
Photos
Renderings and Plans
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Friday Photos
-
Tower Rises Through the SnowFeb 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Hammes HQ Takes ShapeFeb 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
-
The Climbing ContourJan 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene