The Vue Apartments building is nearly complete on the north end of Bay View.

The five-story building, developed by Max Dermond and his firm Dermond Property Investments, consists primarily of one-bedroom apartments. The triangular building is being developed at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the southeast corner of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and E. Ward St.

The $9.5 million, 69-unit project is being designed by Joel Agacki of Striegel-Agacki Studio. Catalyst Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor.

The project was originally approved in September 2015 and is subject to a Detailed Plan Development zoning variance that governs its design. Preparing the site included the demolition of two joined buildings long occupied by Faust Music along S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The oldest of the two buildings dated to 1882 according to city records, but was deemed to be beyond salvage.

Studio apartments, listed as available now, rent for $900 to $1,185 a month. One-bedroom apartments, available March 1st, rent for $1,450 to $1,470 per month. An Apartments.com property listing touts one month free with a 13-month lease.

The project includes 73 parking stalls located underground and on the first floor, available to tenants for $110/month. Those floors are built from concrete, while the floors rising above are wood-framed.

Dermond acquired a 22-stall, city-owned parking lot to create the eastern portion of the site. Under the terms of the acquisition, the developer was required to build a new 13-stall parking lot just northeast of the building at an estimated cost of $200,000. That parking lot is now open.

We last covered the project in August 2017.

Photos

Renderings and Plans

