Wealthy Donors Give Big to GOP Group
Gave $1.7 million in 2017 to Republican Governors Association, a huge donor to Walker.
A handful of Wisconsin donors contributed $1.7 million last year to a group headed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that raises and spends unlimited amounts of cash from special interests to elect GOP candidates for governor nationwide.
The Wisconsin contributions were made to the Republican Governors Association, based in Washington, D.C. All told, the RGA raised about $56.4 million from individuals, corporations, tribes, unions, and trade groups in 2017, according to reports filed with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
The association has been among the top special interest electioneering groupsin Wisconsin. It doled out an estimated $18.4 million to help Walker win his 2010 general, 2012 recall, and 2014 reelection.
Last December, the association contributed $86,000 to Walker’s campaign and $12,000 to the state Republican Party. Walker faces reelection to a third four-year term this November.
The top Wisconsin contributors to the group and the amounts they gave in 2017 were:
- Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, $637,500
- Shannon 2006 Revocable Trust, of Milwaukee, controlled by Mike and Mary Sue Shannon, $250,000
- Diane Hendricks, of Beloit, owner of ABC Supply, $200,000
- Forest County Potawatomi Community, of Crandon, $200,000
- American Transmission Co., of Waukesha, $150,450
- Ho-Chunk Nation, Black River Falls, $101,800
- U.S. Venture, of Appleton, an energy, automotive, and lubricant products distributor, $50,450
- Johnson Controls, of Milwaukee, $26,350
- Michael Best Strategies, of Madison, the lobbying and consulting arm of the Michael Best & Friedrich law firm, $25,900
- Ted Kellner, of Milwaukee, founder of Fiduciary Management, $25,000
- Robert Hillis, of Milwaukee, president of Direct Supply, $25,000
- Fabair LLC, of Milwaukee, a private plane service operated by Milwaukee businessman Jere Fabick, $11,606
- MillerCoors, of Milwaukee, $10,000
- Milwaukee Police Association, $1,000
One thought on “Campaign Cash: Wealthy Donors Give Big to GOP Group”
Career Politician Scott Walker and Wisconsin republicans are bought and paid for folks. These charlatans are so greasy, crooked and conniving. They sold the state out for pennies on the dollar!
Dump Walker 2018
Dump all republicans 2018