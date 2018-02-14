Dallet and Burns have no donations from two parties in state Supreme Court race.

The state Republican Party contributed more than half of the nearly $214,000 raised during the first five weeks of the year by conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday that cover fundraising and spending by the spring election candidates through Feb. 5 showed Screnock’s campaign received about $111,100 in in-kind support for online advertising, mailings, and staff salaries from the state Republican Party.

All told, the three candidates vying for the open seat on the high court raised nearly $385,000 between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, led by Screnock, who accepted about $213,860 and spent about $200,800 – mostly on digital ads paid for by the GOP, consultants, and mailings.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet pulled in about $91,750 and spent about $243,250 between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5. Most of her spending was for television ads.

The third candidate in the race, Madison attorney Tim Burns, raised about $79,040 and spent about $60,340 between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5. Most of his spending was for campaign staff salaries and polls.

Neither Dallet nor Burns received any contributions from the state Democratic Party, according to their reports.

The three candidates will face off in the Feb. 20 spring primary. The top two finishers will go on to the April 3 general election to vie for a 10-year seat on the court, which opened up because Justice Michael Gableman decided not to seek reelection.