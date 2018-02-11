Urban Milwaukee
Feb 11th, 2018
1. Murphy’s Law: The World According to Paul Ryan

He’s taking flak for just one tweet. Perhaps it’s a teachable moment.

Feb 6th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

2. The State of Politics: Supreme Court Primary Very Divisive

Battle of Dallet, Burns and Screnock mirrors national, state political divides.

Feb 5th, 2018 by Steven Walters

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Foxconn HQ In Downtown Milwaukee

Company building Racine area plant coming here to attract talent, grow new business line.

Feb 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: More Apartments, Retail for Walker’s Point

Wangard development is compromise between city, developer and alderman.

Feb 8th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Releases Contractor Gun Photo

Third high-profile incident for contractor, $1.4 million in lost contracts.

Feb 5th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Residents Jeer Pay-to-Park Plan

Abele sympathizes but says county must get revenue from somewhere.

Feb 7th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

7. Murphy’s Law: Mayor Barrett’s Power in Decline?

Council taking more power, mayor taking a beating.

Feb 8th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

8. Friday Photos: Hammes HQ Takes Shape

Building is a welcome change from a vacant lot.

Feb 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Now Serving: Two New Downtown Casual Eateries

Gyro MKE is Middle Eastern and Oak Barrel offers comfort food and 15 bourbons.

Feb 7th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plan Provides Amtrak Service for Foxconn

DOT has plan and Ald. Bauman pushes it, demanding Walker address it.

Feb 8th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Eagle Park Brewing Acquires Assets of Like Minds Brewing

New Location Will Enable Brewery to Move Production In-House, Expand Its Portfolio of Beers and Launch a Chef-Driven Menu in a Roomier Taproom

Feb 5th, 2018 by Eagle Park Brewing Company

2. Jezamil Arroyo-Vega Named Interim Executive Director at Artists Working in Education

Arroyo-Vega brings an array of organizational administration, planning, design and fund development experience to her role at AWE.

Feb 6th, 2018 by Artists Working in Education

3. County Parks To Seek State Grant to Fund Ravine Road Bridge Project

The goal of the project is to preserve the historical character of Lake Park by replacing the bridge with a structure that closely matches its original architecture and design.

Feb 8th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks

4. Wisconsin Judges Back Rebecca Dallet for Supreme Court Bid

More than 200 judges covering 54 counties across the state have endorsed Dallet’s campaign

Feb 8th, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet

5. Marquette sets groundbreaking for Athletic and Human Performance Research Center

University changes facility name to emphasize broader research spectrum

Feb 8th, 2018 by Marquette University

6. Brooks Stevens, Inc. Announces New Director of Product Development and New Service Line to Support Startups and High Growth Companies

Mike Hopkins will be managing director of Launchpad and director of product development.

Feb 1st, 2018 by Brooks Stevens , Inc.

7. Expanded Amtrak service for Foxconn plant on agenda for Public Transportation Review Board

The proposed Amtrak expansion could add three additional round trip runs between Milwaukee and Chicago daily.

Feb 7th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Bauman

8. HPGM Announces ‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Diane Guerrero as 2018 Gala Keynote Speaker

Speaker sponsor BMO Harris Bank to host the award-winning actress, activist and author at annual fundraiser

Feb 5th, 2018 by Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

9. From Dr. Patricia McManus: Comments clarified

Statement of Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton – February 9, 2018

Feb 9th, 2018 by Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton

10. Will Gov. Scott Walker Apply His Proposed Drug Testing for Public Housing to Himself and His Family?

‘Scott Walker Ought To Be At the Front of the Line’

Feb 2nd, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

