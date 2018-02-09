How Walker Slashed Tech College Funding
“Soaring” funding reported is wrong: it’s actually declined significantly.
A recent column in Urban Milwaukee by Steve Walters reported that state support for the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) has “soared” by 281 percent since Scott Walker was elected.
That figure is dead wrong. The state’s investment in technical college education has actually plummeted during Gov. Walker’s time in power despite a looming skilled labor shortage.
In his first budget (2011-2012) Walker slashed Wisconsin Technical College funding by $71.6 million, a 30 percent cut, reducing state support (General Purpose Revenue) for all sixteen technical colleges to only $83.5 million. That was actually less total dollars than the state invested in the WTCS 23 years earlier in 1988/89.
Since then, the state’s investment in technical colleges has remained flat at the $88.5 million according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
So rather than the “soaring” increases Walters reported, Wisconsin’s technical colleges, one of the state’s only sources of skilled and technical labor, were still $66 million in the hole from when Walker took the oath of office.
How could Walters be so wrong in his reporting? He confused state dollars devoted to property tax relief with an investment in the WTCS, a mistake he acknowledged after I sent him documentation.
Here are the facts:
In the 2013-2015 budget Republican majorities changed the WTCS funding model, shifting support from local property taxes to the state. This resulted in $406 million going to tech colleges from the state to reduce property taxes.
But here’s the crucial fact that Walters missed: technical colleges did not get a single, additional new dollar from this change; no more funds for training nurses, welders, machinists, IT security specialists, or firefighters. No more money for counselors or support services.
Walker’s record on tech college funding is abysmal, an overall cut of $65.6 million as governor, without figuring inflation, which would make his record worse.
While Walker has failed to invest in Wisconsin’s workforce, he has allocated a million dollars to recruit millennials from Chicago and has proposed spending another $7 million to expand those recruitment efforts to Detroit and Minnesota. He has allocated $3 billion to Foxconn, the largest subsidy to a foreign corporation in the nation’s history.
Instead of spending scarce taxpayer dollars on expensive and discredited smokestack chasing and marketing schemes, why not invest in Wisconsin’s workers?
Michael Rosen is a former Wisconsin Technical College System state board member and retired Milwaukee Area Technical College economics instructor.
Op-Ed
-
Close the Dark Stores Tax LoopholeFeb 8th, 2018 by State Sen. Janis Ringhand
-
Walker’s Work Rule Makes No SenseFeb 7th, 2018 by State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout
-
On the Road to AutocracyFeb 6th, 2018 by Frank Schneiger
2 thoughts on “Op Ed: How Walker Slashed Tech College Funding”
Excellent reporting by Michael Rosen. Thank you for correcting this mistake. As for Career Politician Scott Walker…well why would he invest in skilled labor in the state when he can just give 4.5 billion of taxpayers’ money away in corporate welfare to a Taiwainese company and then sell off the rest of the state and natural reources to the highest corporate bidders? It’s much easier! There is a reason why Walker’s Wississippi is dead last in entrepreneurship afterall!
Dump Walker 2018
The WCTS is not hurting. Walk around one of their campuses and see all the money spent on unnecessary remodeling and new computers for computer labs that sit empty. They remodel, then remodel again, just to use up the money they have been allotted. It seems like more money goes for enhancements to buildings than is spent on a disappearing student body.
Enrollment is way down as it is in a good economy. If and when the economy tanks again, enrollment will increase as people realize they can’t afford to go to a four-year university and they settle for a technical education.
Perhaps Walker cut their budget, but it was a pretty fat budget from the start. The instructors make more money than university professors, plus they have great benefits. Employees complain about having to contribute to their pension. Plus, the System is paying employees off for retiring early and for health care costs.
No sympathy from me.