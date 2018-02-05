Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Many braved the flurries to join the second annual Urban Candlelight Hike on Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hikers got to enjoy two miles of candlelit trails along the Hank Aaron State Trail within and around Three Bridges Park. That’s quite a lot of ground to cover but there were plenty of stops along the way. At the Fireside Plaza, hikers roasted marshmallows on the fire. Some even got a chance to demo one of Wheel & Sprocket’s fat tire bikes or e-bikes. And S. 35th St. was lined with food trucks for those looking to beat the cold with some piping hot chili.

As the hike wound down, hikers were invited to an after party at Third Space Brewing Company courtesy of NEWaukee. The narrow halls of the taproom was perfect for huddling from the cold while sipping beer and chowing down on burgers from The Fatty Patty food truck. Who says winter isn’t fun?

Doubters may want to check our photos.

Photo Gallery