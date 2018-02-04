Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 4th, 2018 07:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Murphy’s Law: Walker’s Hands Dirty on Political Purge

1. Murphy’s Law: Walker’s Hands Dirty on Political Purge

Why didn’t he oppose axing Elections, Ethics heads? Because he wanted revenge.

Jan 30th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Huge Project for 27th and Wisconsin?

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Huge Project for 27th and Wisconsin?

Near West Side Partners buying entire block, hypes development, wants free city land.

Jan 30th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Urban Reads: Trump Infrastructure Plan Leaks

3. Urban Reads: Trump Infrastructure Plan Leaks

All the city news you can use.

Jan 28th, 2018 by Jeff Wood

Murphy’s Law: Flynn Blasts Police Chief Search

4. Murphy’s Law: Flynn Blasts Police Chief Search

Two-fold process could hurt department, he says. Other cities don’t do this, experts say.

Feb 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Plenty of Horne: Sprecher Moves to Walker’s Point

5. Plenty of Horne: Sprecher Moves to Walker’s Point

Returning to its roots, Sprecher taproom will be in old facility of failed Brenner Brewing.

Jan 31st, 2018 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Another Contractor Caught With Gun

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Another Contractor Caught With Gun

Another American Sewer worker caught with a gun, company forfeits another contract.

Jan 30th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: Why Can’t MPS Improve Results?

7. Data Wonk: Why Can’t MPS Improve Results?

Perhaps because our leaders ignore data on which schools work.

Jan 31st, 2018 by Bruce Thompson

Now Serving: New Taqueria on Brady Street

8. Now Serving: New Taqueria on Brady Street

Plus: Siver City Pho-fest. And an ax-throwing bar?

Jan 31st, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Op Ed: Parks Should Be Free For All People

9. Op Ed: Parks Should Be Free For All People

Why Abele’s pay-to-park-plan for county parks should be opposed.

Jan 29th, 2018 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic & Sup. Dan Sebring

House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home

10. House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home

House Speaker’s Georgian home might befit a founding father. Take that, Donald Trump.

Feb 18th, 2016 by Michael Horne

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Mayor’s Involvement in Incident with Bucks Player Disturbing

1. Mayor’s Involvement in Incident with Bucks Player Disturbing

The sheer hypocrisy concerns me and should concern every citizen in Milwaukee.

Jan 30th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

The Milwaukee Symphony and Milwaukee Public Museum Team Up for Free Water-Themed Event

2. The Milwaukee Symphony and Milwaukee Public Museum Team Up for Free Water-Themed Event

The Symphony and Public Museum are partnering on a series of unique events.

Jan 26th, 2018 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

MAZON Launches Billboard Campaign to Oppose Drug Testing in Wisconsin

3. MAZON Launches Billboard Campaign to Oppose Drug Testing in Wisconsin

“Get Pissed Wisconsin,” a targeted advocacy campaign in Wisconsin to raise awareness about a proposal to require that FoodShare applicants be drug tested to receive benefits.

Jan 29th, 2018 by Press Release

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Announces Appointment of Joe Lamers to Serve as Budget Director

4. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Announces Appointment of Joe Lamers to Serve as Budget Director

Lamers, a Wisconsin native and UW-Milwaukee graduate, will begin his role at Milwaukee County on February 12th.

Feb 1st, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

County Executive Abele Announces Fix to Avoid MCTS Route Cuts

5. County Executive Abele Announces Fix to Avoid MCTS Route Cuts

Abele is directing MCTS to use a one-time projected surplus to fund the routes for the remainder of 2018.

Jan 31st, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

Pulitzer Prize Winner Ayad Akhtar Joins Milwaukee Rep Board of Trustees

6. Pulitzer Prize Winner Ayad Akhtar Joins Milwaukee Rep Board of Trustees

Joining Akhtar are Bladen Burns & Deborah Tomczyk

Jan 29th, 2018 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Aldermen Ask City Attorney for Legality of Paul Nannis’ position

7. Aldermen Ask City Attorney for Legality of Paul Nannis’ position

Mr. Nannis was appointed Commissioner of the Milwaukee Health Department by Mayor Tom Barrett and has reportedly already reported for work, but his appointment has not been confirmed by the full Common Council.

Jan 29th, 2018 by Milwaukee Common Council

White Lodging Names Chuck Collins Market Vice President for Milwaukee

8. White Lodging Names Chuck Collins Market Vice President for Milwaukee

In his new role, Collins will oversee the Milwaukee Hotel Collection, which includes The Westin Milwaukee, Milwaukee Marriott Downtown and SpringHill Suites by Milwaukee Marriott Downtown.

Jan 29th, 2018 by White Lodging

Control Assigns New Secret Agents to SafeHouse Milwaukee

9. Control Assigns New Secret Agents to SafeHouse Milwaukee

Agent Change and Agent Bacon.

Jan 24th, 2018 by Marcus Restaurant Group

Grassroots Unite Behind Leah Vukmir for U.S. Senate

10. Grassroots Unite Behind Leah Vukmir for U.S. Senate

“Over the years, it’s been a pleasure to work with these strong grassroots conservatives to build the Republican Party in Wisconsin,” Leah said.

Jan 29th, 2018 by State Sen. Leah Vukmir

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *