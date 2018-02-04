The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Walker’s Hands Dirty on Political Purge
Why didn’t he oppose axing Elections, Ethics heads? Because he wanted revenge.
Jan 30th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Huge Project for 27th and Wisconsin?
Near West Side Partners buying entire block, hypes development, wants free city land.
Jan 30th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Urban Reads: Trump Infrastructure Plan Leaks
All the city news you can use.
Jan 28th, 2018 by Jeff Wood
4. Murphy’s Law: Flynn Blasts Police Chief Search
Two-fold process could hurt department, he says. Other cities don’t do this, experts say.
Feb 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
5. Plenty of Horne: Sprecher Moves to Walker’s Point
Returning to its roots, Sprecher taproom will be in old facility of failed Brenner Brewing.
Jan 31st, 2018 by Michael Horne
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Another Contractor Caught With Gun
Another American Sewer worker caught with a gun, company forfeits another contract.
Jan 30th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Data Wonk: Why Can’t MPS Improve Results?
Perhaps because our leaders ignore data on which schools work.
Jan 31st, 2018 by Bruce Thompson
8. Now Serving: New Taqueria on Brady Street
Plus: Siver City Pho-fest. And an ax-throwing bar?
Jan 31st, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
9. Op Ed: Parks Should Be Free For All People
Why Abele’s pay-to-park-plan for county parks should be opposed.
Jan 29th, 2018 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic & Sup. Dan Sebring
10. House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home
House Speaker’s Georgian home might befit a founding father. Take that, Donald Trump.
Feb 18th, 2016 by Michael Horne
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Mayor’s Involvement in Incident with Bucks Player Disturbing
The sheer hypocrisy concerns me and should concern every citizen in Milwaukee.
Jan 30th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
2. The Milwaukee Symphony and Milwaukee Public Museum Team Up for Free Water-Themed Event
The Symphony and Public Museum are partnering on a series of unique events.
Jan 26th, 2018 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
3. MAZON Launches Billboard Campaign to Oppose Drug Testing in Wisconsin
“Get Pissed Wisconsin,” a targeted advocacy campaign in Wisconsin to raise awareness about a proposal to require that FoodShare applicants be drug tested to receive benefits.
Jan 29th, 2018 by Press Release
4. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Announces Appointment of Joe Lamers to Serve as Budget Director
Lamers, a Wisconsin native and UW-Milwaukee graduate, will begin his role at Milwaukee County on February 12th.
Feb 1st, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
5. County Executive Abele Announces Fix to Avoid MCTS Route Cuts
Abele is directing MCTS to use a one-time projected surplus to fund the routes for the remainder of 2018.
Jan 31st, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
6. Pulitzer Prize Winner Ayad Akhtar Joins Milwaukee Rep Board of Trustees
Joining Akhtar are Bladen Burns & Deborah Tomczyk
Jan 29th, 2018 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater
7. Aldermen Ask City Attorney for Legality of Paul Nannis’ position
Mr. Nannis was appointed Commissioner of the Milwaukee Health Department by Mayor Tom Barrett and has reportedly already reported for work, but his appointment has not been confirmed by the full Common Council.
Jan 29th, 2018 by Milwaukee Common Council
8. White Lodging Names Chuck Collins Market Vice President for Milwaukee
In his new role, Collins will oversee the Milwaukee Hotel Collection, which includes The Westin Milwaukee, Milwaukee Marriott Downtown and SpringHill Suites by Milwaukee Marriott Downtown.
Jan 29th, 2018 by White Lodging
9. Control Assigns New Secret Agents to SafeHouse Milwaukee
Agent Change and Agent Bacon.
Jan 24th, 2018 by Marcus Restaurant Group
10. Grassroots Unite Behind Leah Vukmir for U.S. Senate
“Over the years, it’s been a pleasure to work with these strong grassroots conservatives to build the Republican Party in Wisconsin,” Leah said.
Jan 29th, 2018 by State Sen. Leah Vukmir
