The Contrarian

Foxconn Not Helping Walker?

New poll suggests he’s in trouble, no positive bump from Foxconn deal.

By - Feb 2nd, 2018 01:10 pm
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email
Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and Governor Scott Walker signing a memorandum of understanding. Photo from the State of Wisconsin.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and Governor Scott Walker signing a memorandum of understanding. Photo from the State of Wisconsin.

Yours truly was among those who believed the Foxconn deal moved Governor Scott Walker from a slight to a solid re-election favorite. There have been multiple recent signs that internal Republican and Democratic polls show that to have been a bad call.

More such evidence comes today from Morning Consult, a national polling and research firm that issued an approval/disapproval rating report (“America’s Most and Least Popular Governors“) on Thursday for governors up for election this year.

According to Morning Consult, it:

…Conducted surveys with 253,393 registered U.S. voters from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017, to determine the Q4 2017 Governor Approval Rankings.  In each poll, Americans indicated whether they approve or disapprove of the job performance of their U.S. governors. For each question, they could answer strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, strongly disapprove, or don’t know / no opinion. …Morning Consult obtained population parameters for registered voters from the November 2012 Current Population Survey. We applied post-stratification weights at the state level based ongender, age, educational attainment, and race.

A summary of the report issued today includes the following:

Most of the governors running for re-election this year ended 2017 in a strong position, according to Morning Consult’s Governor Approval Rankings. …ten of the 19 governors garnered the support of a majority of their constituents.

Popular GOP governors on the ballot this year in deep-red states are also in the top 10: Kay Ivey in Alabama (64 percent approval) and Asa Hutchinson in Arkansas and Greg Abbott in Texas, both with 59 percent approval.

Things look less rosy for Republican Govs. Bruce Rauner of Illinois and Scott Walker of Wisconsin, who both ended 2017 underwater — Rauner by 24 points (55 percent disapprove) and Walker by 7 points (50 percent disapprove).

More about the Foxconn Facility

Categories: Politics, The Contrarian

7 thoughts on “The Contrarian: Foxconn Not Helping Walker?”

  1. Troll says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    What a surprise? The media runs negative stories about Fox conn and their surprised Wisconsinites have doubt?

  2. PMD says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Oh please. The Journal Sentinel has been doing Foxconn PR for months now. $4 billion is a number that catches people’s attention, and rightfully so. That might have something to do with it, and also an aversion to corporate welfare. You’d oppose this if Doyle was governor.

  3. Tom bamberger says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I wonder. First of all the polling company Morning Consult does not even have a rating at the polling site 538. That can’t be good.

    Also, this really too early to know much about the less partisan politically disengaged voters who swing elections these days.

    Walker will have lots of time to sell them on his accomplishments when the time comes, that would be including FoxComm. Better to hold your fire to when it counts.

  4. Terry says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    @Troll, Wisconsinites are not as stupid or gullible as you think. Unlike partisan hack republicans we can actually think for ourselves and make our own judgements and we know a FoxCON job when we see one!

    4.5 Billion of our tax dollars squandered by Walker and republicans on corporate welfare for a foreign company! If a democrat did this republican’s undies would be in a bunch the likes of which the state has never seen!

    Career Politician Scott Walker’s approval ratings are in the toilet for a reason. The same goes for Trump. Why? Because they both stink.

    Yet Walker still wants to be “Governor for Life.” Looks like he might want to start looking for a real job instead.

    DUMP WALKER 2018!
    DUMP ALL REPUBLICANS 2018!

  5. WashCoRepub says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Eventually it’ll kick in with Democrats that most Republicans simply don’t answer polls anymore, or at the least don’t answer them honestly. You’d have thought that would have occurred to them after the Trump win… Oh well, if it makes them feel better.

  6. Terry says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    @WashCoRepub, You mean you are admitting that republicans are liars and/or scammers? What a surprise! Thanks for sharing the obvious. Amazing you haven’t thought of doing so before. Oh well, if lying and cheating makes you feel better, so be it. See ya in November!

  7. Terry says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    P.S.
    Colluding with Russia to steal the election is not winning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *