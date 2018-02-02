Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Brookfield recently welcomed the Milwaukee area’s first health and wellness boutique of its kind: customized IV cocktail therapy. H2O: Health Hydration Oasis blends clinical-grade treatment with optimized comfort providing its clients with total health and rejuvenation.

“It’s the best way to ‘healthy’ that you never knew about,” says owner and medical director Alia Fox. “This is the easiest way to get all of the good things into your body, fast and effectively.”

The building, although stylish and comfortable, is actually a physician office. Patients can see framed board certification hanging on its walls. Staff members are skilled nurse practitioners, physician assistants and registered nurses, all with outpatient and emergency room experience. Fox received her Medical Doctorate as well as a postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology, and currently serves as the Chair of the Department of Anesthesia for a major local hospital. She completed her residency at the nation’s top cardiac program, the Cleveland Clinic, and is also board certified in Pediatric Anesthesiology.

Though a doctor’s office, H2O feels like a true boutique. The space boasts a modern color scheme of orange, grey and black, and is decorated with brick walls, large contemporary chandeliers, eclectic artwork, flat screen televisions and a fireplace. The ambiance helps patients feel comfortable and at home while receiving their treatments.

“Come in, get comfortable, and feel better,” says Fox. “Once people come in and see what this is and who we are, they realize it is a very personal experience that’s different than the hospital. This is a friendly and welcoming place that brings people back. They go home and have the best sleep ever, or they don’t have to take their allergy meds for some time, or their headache is gone and they feel like working out…that’s what we do.”

The IV “cocktails” are always created fresh and tailor made for each patient in their medical grade workroom. They are combinations of only natural vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are then blended with various fluids to rapidly hydrate and support the body.

Almost anyone can benefit from getting an infusion. The most typical clients are those with a cold or flu, but the boutique also treats cancer patients dealing with the side effects of chemotherapy, athletes in performance recovery, exhausted or stressed parents, party goers dealing with the aftermath as well as completely healthy individuals looking to maintain their wellness.

“We had a woman with an awful migraine come in,” said Fox. “She couldn’t stop throwing up, so we put her in a quiet room, gave her some essential oil oxygen therapy and our Headache Healer cocktail. She was so sweet, she sent us flowers the next day. I also deal with migraines…sometimes I’ve thrown up at work. So I totally understood her pain.”

Each patient has an electronic medical record created and receives a thorough exam by an NP or PA to confirm that they are appropriate to receive an infusion at H2O.

Unlike taking vitamins or supplements orally, intravenous infusions go directly into the bloodstream and to the cells for use. Because of this, patients receive 100 percent of what they’re trying to receive in the fastest most effective way possible. Pills and medicines are broken down in the stomach and flow through the intestines, which serves as a barrier as to why they do not result in total absorption. IV administration bypasses the gut, and goes straight to the source.

The staff at H2O: Health Hydration Oasis understand the fear and discomfort of needles. The IV needles used at the boutique are the size commonly used on babies. They even have a cold spray, or “liquid ice,” to numb the injection site, and the actual piercing of the skin only lasts one to two seconds.

“I know it’s not normal to have people stab you,” laughs Fox. “But I see many of my patients have tattoos or piercings and I remind them how much more those hurt, and how much longer those hurt, than this will.”

There are four rooms to receive the infusions ranging from smaller, more intimate rooms, to a spacious lounge. Walls of windows in the lounge allow for beaming sunlight to enter the room, and is a comfortable area where patients can mingle and relax.

Oxygen therapy is also available. They are high-level machines that mix with chosen essential oils that supply patients with invigorating scents to add to their relaxing experience.

Currently, the boutique is holding discounted specials for their “Social Survivor” cocktail, as well as their “Sick Day Support” blend. There are two types of sessions: “mini cocktails” which last about a half an hour, and “full cocktails” that last about an hour. H2O does accept insurance just like most other physician offices, as well as Health Savings and Flexible Spending accounts.

“Come in,” says Fox, “and take care of yourself.”

To learn more, visit their site, http://healthhydrationoasis.com/.

