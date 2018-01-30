Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

It wasn’t exactly winter outside, but that didn’t stop the Urban Ecology Center from holding their annual Winterfest festival at Washington Park.

Though there wasn’t enough snow for sledding, the pond was luckily still frozen over, making possible some light ice skating. Inside the Urban Ecology Center, families could enjoy free hot chocolate and chili as well as a spirited dance-off between members of a local dance group. Inside the animal room, children got an up-close look at a painted turtle. Door County Sled Dogs let kids meet retired, rescue sled dogs, including Happy who has knee problems but enjoys riding in the sleigh. Guests also enjoyed arts & crafts, camping demonstrations, and roasting marshmallows by the campfire.

Our photos capture the fun.

Photo Gallery