Hendricks Family Gives Walker $80,000
That’s in addition to more than half a million Diane Hendricks gave to date.
The family of roofing supply billionaire Diane Hendricks contributed $80,000 to Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign during the last half of 2017, a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign preliminary review found.
Hendricks, who owns ABC Supply in Beloit, is Walker’s top individual contributor at about $546,000 and a loyal donor to Republican state and federal candidates and committees. Coupled with the $20,000 Hendricks herself contributed to Walker in the first six months of 2017, the family’s contributions to the governor last year totaled at least $100,000. The Hendricks family contributions in the last half of 2017 came from her children:
- Brent Fox, of Janesville, chief executive officer of Hendricks Holding Co., $20,000;
- Kim Hendricks, of Janesville, a former ABC Supply vice president, $20,000;
- Konya Schuh, of Janesville, a Century 21 real estate agent, $20,000;
- Kathleen Hendricks, of Janesville, an ABC Supply executive director, $10,000;
- Kevin Hendricks, of Janesville, owner of Backyard Properties, $10,000.
In addition to the three Hendricks family members who gave Walker the maximum $20,000 contribution, six other Wisconsin donors gave Walker $20,000 each during the last six months of 2017. They were:
- Michael Ansay, of Port Washington, an executive with Ansay & Associates;
- Todd R. Nelson, of Wisconsin Dells, owner of the Kalahari Resort;
- Andrea Schloemer, a Fox Point homemaker;
- John Shaffer, of Burlington, a retired real estate executive;
- Paul Stahlberg, of Milwaukee, owner of Catalyst Exhibits;
- Richard Strong, of Milwaukee, owner of Baraboo Growth.
4 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: Hendricks Family Gives Walker $80,000”
A great Wisconsin family-run business, supporting a great, pro-business Governor! Warms my heart on this cold Jan. day and makes me glad for the future of the state.
I expect we’ll see that the Hendricks’ are getting some kind of favor from our pay-to-play governor similar to the Uihleins. Anyone with enough money can buy favors from our corrupt governor. Diane Hendricks has been buying Walker favors for her business and personal interests since the scum bag took office.
Career Politician Scott Walker is as greasy as they come folks. He and all other corrupt, scheming, scamming Trump enabling republicans in Wisconsin are in for a very rude awakening in the November 2018 mid-term elections. Walker just canceled the other special elections because Jarchow got so hammered in District 10. Just kick back, pop some corn and watch the cleansing begin. This is gonna be sweet….
Dump Walker! Dump all republicans!
Legalize cannabis instead!
@WashCoRepub, Career Politician Scott Walker is not “pro-business.” He is “pro-giant corporation” and “pro-ultra wealthy donors” but not “pro-business.”
It is a sad day when the mega rich buying our government off “warms” any American’s heart.
“So this is how Democracy dies? To thunderous applause…”