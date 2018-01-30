Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The family of roofing supply billionaire Diane Hendricks contributed $80,000 to Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign during the last half of 2017, a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign preliminary review found.

Hendricks, who owns ABC Supply in Beloit, is Walker’s top individual contributor at about $546,000 and a loyal donor to Republican state and federal candidates and committees. Coupled with the $20,000 Hendricks herself contributed to Walker in the first six months of 2017, the family’s contributions to the governor last year totaled at least $100,000. The Hendricks family contributions in the last half of 2017 came from her children:

Brent Fox, of Janesville, chief executive officer of Hendricks Holding Co., $20,000;

Kim Hendricks, of Janesville, a former ABC Supply vice president, $20,000;

Konya Schuh, of Janesville, a Century 21 real estate agent, $20,000;

Kathleen Hendricks, of Janesville, an ABC Supply executive director, $10,000;

, of Janesville, an ABC Supply executive director, $10,000; Kevin Hendricks, of Janesville, owner of Backyard Properties, $10,000.

In addition to the three Hendricks family members who gave Walker the maximum $20,000 contribution, six other Wisconsin donors gave Walker $20,000 each during the last six months of 2017. They were: