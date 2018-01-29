Nominations Open for Mayor’s Design Awards
21st annual program will honor everything from new towers to pocket parks.
Nominations are now open for the Mayor’s Design Awards. This year marks the 21st installment in the annual architecture awards program that was started under Mayor John Norquist. Mayor Tom Barrett has continued the program in his 14 years in office, including handing out 26 awards in four categories last year.
Categories include Spaces and Places, Test of Time, Live. Work. Play. and Design That Grabs You. Awards aren’t limited to downtown skyscrapers and east side apartment buildings. Last year awards were issued to projects in 12 of the city’s 15 aldermanic districts.
Projects awarded in 2017 range from Hartung Park in Spaces and Places, the Wally Schmidt Tavern redevelopment in Test of Time, the King Lofts in Live. Work. Play. and the 833 East office tower in Design That Grabs You.
So while it’s a virtual certainty that the critically-acclaimed Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons will receive an award at the May ceremony, plenty of other projects spread across the city will also be up for consideration. Will the polarizing building that houses a Qdoba Mexican Grill on E. Brady St. receive an award? How about the Freshwater Plaza development in Walker’s Point or the Mitchell Street Library Branch in the former Hills Building? What about the tree planting at the intersection of Highway 175 and W. Lisbon Ave?
They’re all contenders, but first, they’ll need to be nominated.
Nominations must be submitted by March 31st, 2018. To be eligible for consideration the project must be located within the City of Milwaukee and constructed prior to December 31st, 2017.
What projects do you think are winners?
More about the Mayor's Design Awards
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Nominations Open for Mayor’s Design Awards - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 29th, 2018
- Mayor’s Design Awards All Over Map - Michael Horne - May 19th, 2017
- Plenty of Horne: Mayor’s Design Awards - Michael Horne - May 26th, 2016
- Plats and Parcels: Mayor’s Design Awards - Dave Reid - May 22nd, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Winners & Great Photos of 2014 Mayor’s Design Awards - Jeramey Jannene - May 21st, 2014
- 16th Annual Mayor’s Design Awards Announced - Michael Horne - May 8th, 2013
- 15th Annual Mayor’s Design Award Winners Announced (Photo Gallery) - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2012
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Join Me for Bublr Winter Bike OlympicsJan 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
-
$750 Million to Replace Lead PipesJan 24th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Wants Downtown Parking SecurityJan 24th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene