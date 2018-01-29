1 in 3 of Walker’s Donations from Out of State
$2.4 million of $7.2 million raised in 2017 from outside Wisconsin.
About $1 of every $3 in individual contributions raised in 2017 by Republican Gov. Scott Walker came from outside the state, a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign review found.
Walker’s latest campaign finance report filed with the state by his campaign committee, Friends of Scott Walker, showed he raised nearly $7.2 million, including nearly $6.6 million from individual contributors. About $4.2 million – or 64 percent – came from Wisconsin donors and nearly $2.4 million – or 36 percent – came from individuals outside the state.
Looking back further than 2017, Walker raised even more from out-of-state individuals. Since the start of Walker’s second four-year term in January 2015, through December 2017, Walker raised more than $13.9 million in individual contributions. About $8.1 million – or 58 percent – came from out-of-state donors and about $5.8 million – or 42 percent – came from Wisconsin contributors.
Walker, who was first elected in 2010, started to receive millions of dollars in out-of-state contributions after his successful effort to slash public employee collective bargaining rights.
The governor’s most recent top out-of-state contributors, who each gave him the maximum $20,000 individual contribution during the last six months of 2017, were:
- Walter W. Buckley, of Bethlehem, Penn., a financial adviser at Buckley Muething Capital Management;
- Richard Colburn, of Northbrook, Ill., an executive at Payroll & Insurance Group Inc.;
- Brian Follett, of Austin, Tex., founder of the pro-life Heroic Media Organization and Majella Society;
- Edward Levy, of Birmingham, Mich., an executive with the Edward C. Levy Co., a construction materials supplier;
- Barry MacLean, of Mundelein, Ill., president of MacLean-Fogg Co., an automotive and utility products manufacturer;
- H.R. Perot, of Dallas, Tex., chairman of the Perot Cos.;
- Timothy J. Roberts, Chicago, Ill., owner of Catalyst Exhibits, a designer and builder of trade show booths;
- Diane Smith, of Boca Raton, Fla., vice president of the Thomas W. Smith Foundation.
