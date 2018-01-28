The Week’s Hot Topics
1. Op Ed: Oppose the Pay-to-Park Plan!
County plan would charge $3.50 per hour to park in 76 parks and parkways.
Jan 20th, 2018 by Jim Goulee
2. Plenty of Horne: Wherehouse, Hot Water Bars Selling
New owners will house Boone & Crockett, Gypsy Taco and Pedal Tavern there.
Jan 23rd, 2018 by Michael Horne
3. House Confidential: Classic Eschweiler Home Back on Market
Astor St. home, long used commercially, connected to 20th century’s most famous stamp.
Jan 25th, 2018 by Michael Horne
4. Dining: New Calzone Restaurant For East Side
D.P. Dough is a national chain of “stoney calzoney” restaurants, will be first in state.
Jan 23rd, 2018 by Michael Holloway
5. Campaign Cash: Walker Donor Given State Park Land
State approves giving Herbert Kohler lakeshore parkland for his golf course.
Jan 19th, 2018 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
6. Murphy’s Law: Dark Money’s High Court Candidate
Michael Screnock blows off candidate forums, bets on special interest money.
Jan 23rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
7. Photo Gallery: Women’s March Brings Thousands Downtown
As one attendee puts it, “the stakes are too high, I can’t stay home.”
Jan 22nd, 2018 by Laura Thompson
8. Menomonee Valley Is Booming
47 new businesses, new bridges, recreational improvements added since 1999.
Jan 23rd, 2018 by Edgar Mendez
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: $750 Million to Replace Lead Pipes
Solutions to city’s lead laterals expensive and not simple, council members find.
Jan 24th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Now Serving: New East Side Vegan Restaurant
And celebrity chefs will convene for unique James Beard event at Tre Rivali.
Jan 24th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Bastille Days announces new footprint for 2018 festival
The run route for the 2018 Associated Bank Storm the Bastille will not change under the new plan.
Jan 25th, 2018 by East Town Association
2. Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin names new Board President
Amy Fallucca is the founder and CEO of Bravent, a Milwaukee-based company that provides HR Consulting Services to small and medium-sized companies.
Jan 19th, 2018 by Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin
3. Speaker Ryan Says He’ll Pressure Senate to Restrict Women’s Reproductive Rights
“Paul Ryan’s promise to pressure the Senate into passing a bill that would restrict women’s rights is just the latest in a long line of anti-women actions from the Speaker.”
Jan 20th, 2018 by Randy Bryce
4. Local Initiatives Support Corporation Milwaukee Announces Beth Haskovec to Lead Commercial Revitalization Efforts
Haskovec will begin her new position on February 1st.
Jan 23rd, 2018 by Local Initiatives Support Corporation Milwaukee
5. The Milwaukee Symphony and Milwaukee Public Museum Team Up for Free Water-Themed Event
The Symphony and Public Museum are partnering on a series of unique events.
Jan 26th, 2018 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
6. Kenneth Ginlack, Sr. Officially Announces his Bid for 7th District Milwaukee County Supervisor
‘Inspiring Hope and Community Empowerment!’
Jan 22nd, 2018 by Kenneth Ginlack, Sr.
7. Control Assigns New Secret Agents to SafeHouse Milwaukee
Agent Change and Agent Bacon.
Jan 24th, 2018 by Marcus Restaurant Group
8. Governor Walker Proposes Health Care Stability Plan to Stabilize Premiums for Wisconsinites on Obamacare
“There are hardworking people across our state who are experiencing massive health care premium increases under Obamacare, and that’s unacceptable.”
Jan 21st, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
9. Mandela Barnes hires Justin Bielinski as Campaign Manager in race for Lieutenant Governor
“I’m excited that he’s on board.”
Jan 22nd, 2018 by Mandela Barnes
10. Water sensor developed by UWM researcher and entrepreneur is finalist in NASA competition
The competition aims to stimulate discoveries that will help solve problems both in space exploration and in everyday life on Earth.
Jan 22nd, 2018 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
