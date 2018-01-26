Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

There are no lead harmonies. That’s a hard concept to grasp, especially for great singers., the high lonesome voice in, had a firm grasp on the concept, always keeping any impulse to put his voice in the foreground in check. But he could have been a successful solo artist. In this flat-out superb reading of the well known’ hit, “The Air That I Breathe,” he shines with greatness.

It’s established fact that The Hollies, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and most harmony singers breathing in the second half of the 20th century wanted to be The Everly Brothers. Though Phil sang this song first, The Hollies scored the hit with their slightly more brittle sounding version. But Phil was probably OK with that; he was used to being a bit out of the spotlight, having spent his whole career with his more dominant older brother, Don Everly.

Harmony singers do best when you can’t detect even the smallest trace of diva in them. The idea of playing and singing with others is to get to that spot where the sum is greater than the parts. That spot really does exist and when you find it the result is two voices (or more) that sound like one. That’s when the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and testify.

Given his background, it’s especially satisfying to hear Phil Everly ace the test as he makes the difficult transition from backup to lead. The fact that he does doesn’t surprise me; he has the same voice as his brother. And this recording is every bit as moving as any of the Everly’s classic hits.

The label on the single is worth reading — it tells quite a tale. Starting with the writers, two names I found intriguing. Albert Hammond, a Brit who had a hit with “It Never Rains In California,” a song almost no one would call essential. He was prolific and hard to pin down, writing in a lot of different styles. With co-writer Mike Hazelwood (At first I thought we were dealing with the legendary Lee Hazelwood) he had titles like “Gimme Dat Ding” and “Little Arrows.” novelties both, and again, disposable. You wouldn’t have anticipated anything like the song we’re listening to here.

More prominently displayed, just under Phil’s name is this credit: “Arranged by Warren Zevon.” This dazzling bit of trivia is easy to explain: in the early 70’s Zevon was the piano player for Phil and Don. When they had their famously acrimonious on-stage split, he continued on with Phil, eventually working on two albums with him.

If we can squeeze one more legend in here, make room for the master of the twangy guitar, none other than Duane Eddy. Famously a member of both the Rock and Roll and Country Music Hall of Fame, Eddy made his name in the late fifties on instrumentals like “Rebel Rouser,” but he obviously knew a good voice when he heard it.

The Lyrics

If I could make a wish

I think I’d pass

Can’t think of anything I need

No cigarettes, no sleep, no light, no sound

Nothing to eat, no books to read

Making love with you

Has left me peaceful warm and tired

What more could I ask

There’s nothing left to be desired

Peace came upon me and it leaves me weak

So sleep, silent angel go to sleep

Sometimes all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Peace came upon me and it leaves me weak

So sleep, silent angel go to sleep

Sometimes all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Sometimes, all I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

And to love you

All I need is the air that I breathe

Yes to love you

© Albert Hammond/Mike Hazelwood

The structure is interesting in a sort of Roy Orbison-ish way. After a long verse and pre-chorus, it’s the grand sweeping chorus stated and restated till the end. No need to elaborate or circle back to the beginning, because this is the heart of the song. The writers must have heard cash registers ringing when they came up with it. The nice descending chords that follow each chorus give you a little time to contemplate the words. Then, like the next wave a surfer catches, you get to ride another one to the shore. It’s symphonic and it’s satisfying.

So what, other than the once-in-a-lifetime voices of Phil and his brother, brought all this talent together to create this pop epic? Nothing, because that was all that was needed to get everybody there. It’s a tribute to them and their great work together that, when Phil was ready to step into the spotlight, other stars were clamoring to aim it.