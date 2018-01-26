The Senator Who Cried Wolf
Ron Johnson backs off claim about FBI, refuses to provide evidence.
These are not good days for Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
On Tuesday he went on Fox News to make an explosive claim that he had had “evidence of…corruption of the highest levels of the FBI” with a “secret society” that was “holding secret meetings off-site.”
“There’s so much smoke here, there’s so much suspicion” of the FBI, he went on.
From the beginning, as I wrote, there were many questioning this claim and asking for evidence, with even conservatives like Erick Erickson referring to Johnson’s comments as “a clown show” and Jonah Goldberg of the National Review suggesting this was part of “an astonishing amount of manufactured outrage, absurd dot-connecting, and near-hysteria” by Republicans.
Yesterday, just two days after making his damning accusation, Johnson admitted it was “entirely possible” the reference to a “secret society” made by FBI lawyer Lisa Page to senior FBI agent Peter Strzok was simply a joke. The two employees — of 35,000 who work at the FBI — were engaged in an extra-marital affair and had made many cryptic remarks that Johnson now seems to admit he could have taken out of context — while using it to damn an entire federal agency.
But it gets worse. Yesterday, as ABC News reported, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) sent a letter to Johnson calling on him to turn over information about an unnamed informant he claimed provided information about secret “off-site” meetings of FBI officials.
McCaskill serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that Johnson runs. She demanded “all information and documents” related to his claims of bias and possible conspiracy at the FBI that he referred to on TV.
“As a former prosecutor I understand fully the power of allegations in the public domain,” McCaskill wrote. “You have now made serious and damaging allegations. I would assume that you would never make those kinds of allegations without serious and substantial hard evidence.”
“And as Ranking Member of this Committee, I deserve access to this information.”
Johnson has yet to respond to McCaskill, and did not respond to Urban Milwaukee’s query, asking if he will provide this information.
Chris Cillizza of CNN has now dubbed Johnson “The Senator who cried wolf,” concluding that “Johnson was way, way, way out over his skis” with his claims.
Also walking back from all this silliness was the Journal Sentinel’s Dan Bice, who did a story that excitedly amplified Johnson’s non-news. But in this morning’s paper, Bice and co-writer Bill Glauber wrote a story detailing the obvious holes in Johnson’s claims and including an interview with the senator, who “told the Journal Sentinel that he said he used the term ‘secret society’ only because Strzok and Page had done so.”
Really? So then who was this “informant” Johnson claimed had told his committee about corruption among FBI higher-ups?
Bice and Glauber didn’t ask.
Back in the News
-
School Board Restricts MPS RaisesJan 10th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
-
Sykes, Clarke Still Hate Each OtherJan 5th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
-
Seager Dumped as Fire Fighters LeaderDec 6th, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
7 thoughts on “Back in the News: The Senator Who Cried Wolf”
His resemblance to Alfred E Newman gets stronger and stronger by the day.
The worse he looks, the better.
Ron John needs to go.
Does this sh*t resonate with his “base” or any of the rubes* that elected him? Do they care that he does this, or, worse, do they like that he does? If the latter, we’re all fu*ked, as in (representative) democracy dies….eventually
* https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/rube, definition #2
Ron Johnson is a despicable politician willing to destroy an organization (FBI) and thousands of dedicated workers for political gain. He is willing to tear down the FBI to protect a sexual predator, racist, serial liar and proven adulterer. Disgusting!
Bruce many thanks to you–and the commenters above–for holding Sen. Johnson accountable.
The extreme right of the GOP wants to politicize the FBI and Justice.
Speaker Ryan is right with Sen. Johnson, backing Devin Nunes in the House.
“THE INCREASING PANIC SURROUNDING DEVIN NUNES’ “EXTRAORDINARILY RECKLESS” PLAN TO RELEASE MEMO”
https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/01/25/the-increasing-panic-surrounding-the-nunes-extraordinarily-reckless-plan-to-release-memo/
This is the same right wing of the GOP who used FBI agents to leak about HRC before the election. They are who forced Comey to make his statements about HRC right before the election. That more than the Russians, cost Dems the election. HRC’s incompetence was also a factor. Sanders would have mopped the floor with Trump. With him at the top of the ticket, Dems would control the Senate and the House.
This latest prank makes Johnson’s reelection last year all the more dispiriting. Say what you want about Russ Feingold, but at least he was a person of integrity. He would never have engaged in such reckless behavior.