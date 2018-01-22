Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

To borrow an old line from American Express, membership has its privileges — as more than 270 Urban Milwaukee members can attest.

There’s no doubt many of our members have joined up as a kind of subscriber, to support a publication they value.

But others have joined because Urban Milwaukee members are eligible to gain lots of free tickets to cool events. Free tickets to Summerfest, State Fair, Milwaukee Film Festival, Florentine Opera Company, the MANDI’s, Skylight Music Theatre, PrideFest, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Indian Summer, Kevin Eubanks at the Wilson Center, Early Music Now and many other events. We have also given away 30-day Bublr bike passes, and discounted tickets to our popular annual birthday party, a memorable affair with great gourmet food last summer at the Ambassador Hotel.

Besides that, we’ve created a series of members-only events, including tours (with a free drink) at local microbreweries and a classic cocktail night at the Milwaukee Chophouse.

All told, we gave away hundreds of free tickets and a couple hundred discounted tickets with a combined net value of $8,000 last year, all given to our members.

And there’s lots more to come in 2018. Our next microbrewery event is at the Milwaukee Brewing Co. craft brewery, on February 1, with free admission for members, and our next giveaway of entertainment tickets is coming soon.

This year we will also begin a series of members-only building tours that are a must if you like keeping up with the pace of new development in ever-changing Milwaukee. On tap is a tour of the Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center that is being converted to a hotel, and a tour of the huge North End complex that is transforming N. Water Street.

It’s all part of our effort to make Urban Milwaukee an indispensable publication for those who love Milwaukee and urban living. If you love urban Milwaukee, we’re sure you will love being an Urban Milwaukee member. And we promise to keep adding events for members, to assure that membership has its privileges.

Still not sold? You might try becoming a member for a month or two and see how you like it. The price is $9 month, and gains you access to lots of freebies and all the perks of membership. You can sign up here for monthly membership or here for annual membership.

We’ve heard from many regular readers who’ve said they want to become members but just haven’t gotten around to it. So why not now? It’s a new year, with a new roster of events coming, starting with our Milwaukee Brewing event, and a great time to join the roster of Urban Milwaukee insiders.