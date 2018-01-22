Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I’m the Founder & CEO of Jaxxtaylor. I’m responsible for leading the development and execution of the company’s long-term strategy. I’m in charge of operations management, supply chain, social media, public relations, branding, marketing and all creative aspects of the company. I’m proud of myself for being an entrepreneur and starting my own company. My role is awesome because I created a brand with my vision alone.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born and raised in Milwaukee; it’s been my home for 25 years. I’ve stayed in Milwaukee for so long because all of my family and friends live in the city or around surrounding areas. Even if I move, Milwaukee will always be home.



What do you love most about Milwaukee ?

Milwaukee is a large city, but has that small town feel; which is almost always referred to as “Smallwaukee.” I love the city vibe, yet small town feel. I love the amazing architecture and cream city brick found throughout the city.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

POTENTIAL

Milwaukee is a growing city! Everyone knows about the streetcar and the new Bucks arena being built in the city. The downtown area is booming with new construction, however, the inner city is still being ignored. Milwaukee inner-city communities have isolation, poverty and political impotence. Milwaukee has entrenched physical segregation and enforced social segregation, which leads to individuals in those communities not to have the same opportunities as other communities would. Milwaukee needs to invest in these communities. If we don’t invest in these communities, how will the communities change for the better? If we help the inner city neighborhoods and invest in the individuals in those communities we will have less crime and have safer neighborhoods. Not to mention, we will give the children hope for a better future. Let’s give the children more after-school programs and mentors so they succeed in school and get off the streets. If we only invest in one part of the city, we won’t get anything accomplished for the greater good. If we want to see a significant change, we need to find a solution to help the entire Milwaukee community as a whole. Milwaukee is not great yet, it has potential. Let’s make Milwaukee great.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

If I could create one thing in Milwaukee it would be to create/grow the fashion and creative scene. I want there to be more opportunities for fashion and creative individuals in our community to find employment. Milwaukee does have huge corporate companies that hire in fashion and creative services. However, I would like to create an office where we all could come together to work and collaborate. Individuals working at corporate companies mostly work there for the paycheck but some are involved with outside projects or own their own businesses. I want to help others with their side projects and help them reach their goals and full potential. I want to open a multipurpose work environment in Milwaukee in the next five years. This multipurpose environment would help the fashion and creative individuals network and collaborate more in the city. I would like to have the Jaxxtaylor headquarters there and include a studio for photographers and creatives to use for projects. I would also include individual workstations and an open environment where other creatives would feel welcomed.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

My favorite restaurant is Kanpai Izakaya, which is a sushi joint located in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. My second favorite restaurant in Milwaukee is Balzac which specializes in small plates, sharing is key! This restaurant is located off of Brady Street and offers an intimate atmosphere, which is great for date night.