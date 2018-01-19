Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Brick by brick the facade on the apartment building at 1627 N. Jackson St. is going up. The new building joins a number of other buildings that have been constructed in the two-block stretch over the past five years.

The building is being developed by a partnership of frequent collaborators Tim Gokhman and Wiechmann Enterprises through a partnership known as Get Jackson LLC. The building will be managed by Gokhman’s New Land Enterprises firm.

The five-story, 33-unit building is rising immediately behind the developers’ other recent collaboration, the Rhythm apartments. While the much larger Rhythm keeps the beat on the considerably more dense N. Water St., the new development at 1627 N. Jackson St. will fit in with the new neighboring buildings, including Sage on Jackson, Avante, and the East Terrace Apartments.

Catalyst Construction is serving as the general contractor on the project, with Scott Kindness of Eppstein Uhen Architects serving as the project architect. Kindness, who previously led his own firm, is a frequent New Land collaborator.

Much of the site was most recently a vacant lot, however, two structures were razed by Recyclean to help form the development site. Both of the houses razed were more than 120 years old, neither designated historic by the city, including a 1,116-square-foot, wood-framed duplex at 1623 N. Jackson St. and a 778-square foot, wood-framed carriage unit at 1637 N. Jackson St. City records indicate the duplex was built in 1888 and the carriage unit was built in 1890. According to permits on file with the city, the two were demolished at a cost of $18,300 each. The home in front of the carriage unit, a large brick house, is being preserved as part of the development.

A detailed planned development document on file with the city notes that the new building is to include permeable pavement, solar panels and solar hot water. The project is planned to include 19 surface parking spaces and 27 indoor parking spaces. A pocket park is planned as part of the development.

New Land’s website touts the Walk Score of every one of their new properties, a measure of the walkability of the area, and 1627 N. Jackson St. is no slouch. It measures in at 90, a “Walker’s Paradise” rating from the system, with a Transit Score of 61 (one of the highest available in Milwaukee).

If you can’t wait for construction on the new building to finish in the coming months, the preserved home at 1637 N. Jackson St. has an apartment available according to a listing on the New Land website. The 1,500 square-foot, three-bedroom unit is available for $1,100 a month, down $100/month from when we last covered the project in October.

Photos

Renderings