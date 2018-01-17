Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Yes, Walker’s Point is booming. The latest news: the former Wayward Kitchen Co. space has found a new occupant. Fiesta Cafe (1407 S. 1st St.) is planned for a March opening as a breakfast and lunch restaurant incorporating fresh ingredients into its dishes. Owner Rosa-Isela Real also owns Fat Valdy’s (5108 W. Bluemound Rd.) and Chicken Palace (1957 W. Forest Home Ave.)

Journal Sentinel reporter Carol Deptolla spoke with Real’s husband, Valdemar Escobar, about the plans:

The restaurant, which is having overhead garage doors installed to open in warm weather, will serve a lineup of American breakfast and lunch dishes as well as some Mexican plates plus fresh juices such as carrot. The restaurant will incorporate some organic ingredients, such as eggs, and it will have baskets of sweet Mexican breads on the tables, Escobar said… The menu of skillet dishes, pancakes, salads, sandwiches and other dishes will range from $8 to $15. Takeout will be available.

Fiesta Cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

New Walker’s Point Bakery

A new bakery is planned to open in the Brix Building at 408 W. Florida St. The new venture will be called Greige, and is owned by Jessica Reinhardtsen. Reinhardtsen has previously worked at Tre Rivali at the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel and Sally’s Sweet Shop in Genesse Depot.

Lori Fredrich of OnMilwaukee describes Greige as “a high-end bakery specializing in both drinks and desserts” and adds these details:

The bakery case at Griege will feature a wide selection of items including traditional favorites like bars, cookies and brownies. But Greige will also showcase more elegant desserts including tarts, tortes and entremets and custom cakes. Breakfast items will include scones and croissants, with the potential for savory items including breakfast quiche… In addition to sweet treats, Greige will offer a selection of wines, as well as tap cocktails created by the folks at Bittercube. “We’ll be working together to create cocktails that really match the flavor profiles in some of the desserts,” Reinhardtsen says. “So we’ll be able to create some really great pairings. I’ll also be using their bitters as an ingredient in some of my pastries.”

Reinhardtsen hopes to begin construction on the space within the next month. Greige will have early morning hours as well as afternoon or evening hours, with extended summer hours likely. BrewCity Yoga, which currently occupies the space Greige will move into, will remain open while plans for the bakery are finalized.

Downtown Sports Bar and Restaurant

The news about a new bar and restaurant occupying the old Blackthorn Pub at 750 N. Jefferson St. first broke in October. Now, if you happen to pass the location you might notice Blackthorn’s signage has gone missing. That’s because the space is undergoing renovations to become a new sports bar and restaurant called SportClub. SportClub is another venture from Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel.

Fredrich offered this report:

According to Eitel and his team, the new venue will feature an area dedicated to stadium-style seating as well as a private micro-pub. The decor will reflect a design that reflects a 1950s inspired “varsity” feel. In addition to a full bar, SportClub will also feature an extensive menu of globally inspired concession-style street food as well as a significant focus on celebratory beverages, most notably champagne.

Cyril & Alice Pop-Up Restaurant

A family-inspired pop-up restaurant is coming to Milwaukee, debuting with brunch at Amilinda (315 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The pop-up is the brainchild of Theresa Schuenke, who currently works in the kitchen at Goodkind in Bay View. Schuenke has worked at a variety of restaurants, including Odd Duck and Hello Falafel, as well as establishments in New Orleans and Washington D.C.

Cyril & Alice aims to bring a family experience to patrons. The pop-up is named after Schuenke’s great-grandfather and his sister, and Schuenke hopes to recreate the atmosphere of her childhood family gatherings.

The food will feature “seasonal ingredients and some vegetarian dishes,” some inspired by meals at her grandparents’ house, Schuenke says. Deptolla offers more:

The brunch menu still is being finalized, but diners likely will see a version of schnecken, the German sweet rolls that Schuenke grew up eating. Another likely dish will be biscuits and venison gravy; Schuenke’s father often hunted, supplying venison and elk for the dinner table. So, it’s family comfort foods, refined. Her German heritage is one thread that runs through Schuenke’s cooking; she combines that with the modern cooking she’s done in various restaurants, she said.

Cyril & Alice will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 29. The menu will have approximately 10 items with prices ranging from about $8 to $15. Schuenke hopes to host more pop-ups, which may include collaborations and dinner.

Evening Brunch Bar Pop-Up

Patrons in the Walker’s Point area can now indulge in breakfast for dinner with a boozey-twist. Spiked Cereal, a nighttime brunch pop-up bar, began on Jan. 8. It will be hosted Mondays from 5 to 10 p.m. at Vermuteria 600 (600 S. 6th St.), Hotel Madrid‘s bar.

Deptolla reports:

The Spiked Cereal menu has the straightforward McDougals’s Hotcake Breakfast ($10), two hotcakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patty and hash browns, but also the cereal fever dream Leggo My Eggo Cap’n ($16), a half game hen crusted in Cap’n Crunch cereal and served with freezer waffles, honey butter and maple syrup. On the drinks side, by beverage director Dan Beres, are a small-batch bourbon milk punch ($12) made with cereal-infused milk; an Old Fashioned-flavored shake ($13) and of course Bloody Mary and Mimosa, among other drinks.

Stand Eat Drink culinary director Matt Kerley also provides some creations, including Hawaiian pizza bagels and fried oatmeal croquettas. Food prices range from $9 to $18, beverage prices from $7 to $15.

Big Changes for La Cage

A world of change is coming for La Cage (801 S. 2nd St.). Co-owner Corey Grubb plans on rebranding the LGBTQ+ night club, creating three new venues in the process.

OMC’s Molly Snyder reports:

Actually, the “new La Cage” will have three new names. The ground floor, which is almost completed, will be called LVL Bistro and will offer a full menu. Currently, a few items are available – such as mozzarella sticks, wings and burgers. After the remodel, the middle / main floor will go under the name LVL Complex and the third floor, which is a performance / lounge space, will be called LVL Cabaret. “The Cabaret will offer many forms of performance, not only drag shows,” says Grubb. “The neighborhood is booming and it’s great to be back. We’re in the right place at the right time.”

Grubb returned to ownership of La Cage last year. He previously operated the club from 1984 to 2005.