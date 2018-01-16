Urban Milwaukee’s Book Club Returns
Influential book for discussion, Human Transit, by man Elon Musk called "an idiot."
It’s back! After taking 2017 off, the Urban Milwaukee Book Club is back for another year. We’re kicking the year off discussing Jarrett Walker‘s seminal work Human Transit. Walker, a Portland-based transit planner, examines everything necessary for the creation of a successful transit system, from system design to public policy.
The 256-page book was first released in 2011, and is frequently cited by transportation advocates and planners. Walker got a chance to implement his policies in the real world when he was a consultant on the 2015 redesign of the Houston bus system.
Walker recently gained international attention when Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted “You’re an idiot” at Walker in response to Walker’s criticism of Musk’s statements regarding public transit and its riders.
Come for discussion and a social hour on Monday, February 19th at Garfield’s 502, at 502 W. Garfield Ave., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend, the discussions are informal and open-ended. If you don’t finish the book, don’t worry. Come to listen, learn and engage.
The book is available from Amazon, the Milwaukee Public Library, and book stores everywhere.
Previous Books
- November 2016 – The Cosmopolitan Canopy by Elijah Anderson
- September 2016 – Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus by Douglas Ruskoff
- June 2016 – The Smartest Places on Earth by Antoine van Agtmael and Alfred Bakker
- May 2016 – Streetfight: Handbook for an Urban Revolution by Janette Sadik-Khan and Seth Solomonow
- April 2016 – Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond
- February 2016 – Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design by Charles Montgomery
- January 2016 – Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis by Robert Putnam
- December 2015 – Start-Up City: Inspiring Private and Public Entrepreneurship, Getting Projects Done, and Having Fun by Gabe Klein
