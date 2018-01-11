Is Trump Normalizing Nuclear Weapons?
Proposed 10-fold increase in weapons, study of how to survive nuclear bomb.
In 1956, after reviewing a Pentagon nuclear war game, GOP President Eisenhower concluded that the results would be beyond catastrophic: “65 percent of the (U.S.) population would require some kind of medical care, and in most instances, no opportunity whatsoever to get it.” A nuclear attack would wipe out government at all levels. The few survivors of a nuclear holocaust would envy the dead. However, Trump’s tweets are normalizing the unimaginable.
Trump tweeted: “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times’. … I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Reckless in the extreme. Trump’s incendiary tweet comes after he earlier promised to “totally destroy” North Korea. Moreover, the New York Times (NYT) reported that Trump wants a “nearly tenfold increase in the nation’s (U.S.) nuclear weapons stockpile, stunning some members of his national security team.” Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen (under Presidents Bush and Obama) said the U.S. is “closer to a nuclear war with North Korea” than ever. And, there are alarming parallels to Nixon.
The White House and its supporters continue to try to smear Special Counsel Robert Mueller, despite multiple indictments and plea agreements. Moreover, there is more evidence of a White House cover-up (see NYT reporter Michael Schmidt, January 4, 2018). Conservative Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin opined: “The walls are closing in on Trump, at least with respect to an obstruction-of-justice claim”. Once again House Speaker Paul Ryan refuses to put country before party, tolerating White House attacks on Mueller and provocative saber-rattling against North Korea. Rubin earlier said: “He (Ryan) has been an enabler when the country needs political courage and moral leadership”. Ryan must go in 2018.
This column was originally published by Wispolitics.com.
Bill Kaplan wrote a guest column from Washington, D.C. for the Wisconsin State Journal from 1995 – 2009.
