The three candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court have filed financial statements, which appear to show Madison attorney Tim Burns and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Frank Dallet are wealthier than Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock.

The trio will face off in a Feb. 20 primary, and the top two finishers will go on to the April 3 general election.

Burns, who works for the Perkins Coie law firm, disclosed 30 stocks, money markets, mutual funds, and other investments worth at least $555,000, and possibly much more. The value of nine of the investments was more than $50,000 each, with no defined upper limit. Burns’ remaining 21 investments ranged from $5,000 to $50,000 each. Burns did not list any source of debt, such as loans.

Dallet identified about 40 stock, investment fund, and other holdings worth at least $385,000, and possibly much more. Four investments were worth at least $50,000 each, with no defined upper limit, and the remainder were valued at between $5,000 and $50,000 each. Dallet also listed debt totaling at least $115,000.

Screnock identified 11 investments in money markets, mutual funds and a state retirement fund worth $5,000 to $50,000 each, or at least $55,000 combined. Screnock listed debts totaling at least $65,000.

Statements of Economic Interests are required annually for legislative and statewide candidates and officeholders, political appointees to state agencies, councils and commissions, and other state officials. The statements are public documents intended to show financial relationships, a range of debt and income for each creditor and investment, and other sources of income by state officials and their immediate families.