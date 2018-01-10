Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

It’s a fact that some of the artists who covered

songs hit it big without even coming close to her level of artistry. Middle of the road acts like

and

made her a millionaire in her early 20’s, but they weren’t able to do much more than flash their professionalism. The cartoonishly macho

was exactly the wrong singer for her (and probably everybody else)

Beware the three-named artist! Unfortunately, these performers made me tune out and guilt by association tainted my perceptions. Yet, as played and sung by Ms Nyro, the same tunes were stunning and remain so to this day.

’s

Laura Nyro, all brass and confidence in the studio, shied away from the spotlight. She did very little TV and had no use for the celebrity’s life. A careerist she wasn’t. Others, like The Fifth Dimension and Barbra Streisand, were better suited to the rigors of show-biz, and took her songs to the top of the charts. Nyro died at 49, the same age as her mother and of the same thing, ovarian cancer. That was 1997 and since that time her career has gone through a few re-evaluations, being hailed by artists like Todd Rundgren, Tori Amos and Elvis Costello as a groundbreaking artist, only to slip once more below the horizon. I’ve done this column for three years, so I guess it’s time for me to fess up to my sin of omission and try to atone for it.

Listen to Eli’s Comin’. Her performance of this mini-epic will act as a palate cleanser, snatching it back from Three Dog Night, who gave it a shot but came up about a dog short. I hadn’t listened to Nyro in a long time and hearing the sheer energy radiating from this petite woman makes it hard to believe she was so young. Where did all this confidence come from?

Eli’s comin’

Eli’s comin’

Whoa you better hide your heart

Your lovin heart

Eli’s a comin’ and the cards say

Broken heart

Oh broken heart

Eli’s comin’

Hide your heart girl

Eli’s comin’

Hide your heart girl

Eli’s a comin’

Better hide girl

Eli’s a comin’

Better hide your heart

Your heart

Eli’s comin’

Hide your heart

You better better hide your heart

Eli’s comin’

Better walk walk

But you’ll never get away

From the burn and the heartache

I walked to apollo and the bay

And everywhere I go

Eli’s a comin’

Eli’s a comin’

Eli’s a comin’

And he’s comin’ to get me mama

I’m down on my knees

Eli’s comin’

Hide it girl

Eli’s a comin’

Better hide girl

Eli’s a comin’

Better hide your heart

Your heart

Eli’s comin’

Hide your heart

You better better hide your heart

Eli’s comin’

Better walk

Cry but he’s never gonna follow

I cried at the corners of the square

And everywhere I go

Eli’s a comin’

Eli’s a comin’

Eli’s a comin’

And he comin’ to get me mama

I’m down on my knees

I’m down on my knees

Oh no no no

Hide it

Hide it

Hide it

Hide it

Hide it

Hide it

Hide it

Eli’s comin’

Better hide your heart girl

© Laura Nyro

Nice imagery, “I walked to apollo and the bay.” Not sure what it means, but rolls off the tongue. She sounds like a messenger, shouting her warning, carried away by joy and fear at the same time. The religious fervor is there from the moment the intro gives way to an outlandishly uptempo rave up straight out of the gospel playbook. Try not to be swept away.

Nobody was writing songs like her at the time and only Rundgren dared to emulate. You can see what it was about her that moved him. She sets the energetic chorus and verse structure aside, stretching the song form from short story to novella, inserting inventive sections here and there — she must have had a drawer full. It ends like it began, in a quiet coda that may not have been necessary, but who’s complaining? Not one note sounds gratuitous.

With little desire to engage in public life and the means to live any old way she wanted, Ms. Nyro spent the rest of her life mostly out of the away from prying eyes. From all reports, the storms of her youth had given way to stable, long-term relationship. With a little country place situated on one of the bigger revenue streams in the music biz, I hope she was happy. Her life was short, but it was very productive.

If you haven’t heard Laura Nyro, she’s an artist that can warm you up on your long slog through winter. I really have been remiss in singing her praises, but go ahead and put her up there with anyone you can think of. She deserves to be heard.