State Roads Are Second Worst in Nation
Walker’s unwillingness to spend on highways causing huge problems.
Gov. Pothole has allowed Wisconsin’s roads to decay to 2nd-worst in the country, costing motorists repair penalties reaching an estimated $700 annually in the Milwaukee area, data shows.
Which is why you will find Walker on Twitter self-servingly touting initiatives and achievements and cherry-picked data points, and routinely coopting every shared cultural or sports totem and icon in the state, and even displaying what burger or beverage he’s half-consumed, like this June 1, 2014 close-up of what appears to be a grilled burrito? – –
– – but you will not see him bragging about how well he’s managing the roads.
Worse, Walker’s failure as party leader to resolve GOP-infighting over how basic transportation needs will be funded (and to that crew, ‘transportation’ means roads, so forget already-dismissed and degraded transit, bike and pedestrian services) will be intensified by his election-year Foxconn monomania that is further eroding the state’s entire transportation network.
So think of a stretch of road full of potholes with an expanding sinkhole underneath, and that’s what Walker and one-party GOP rule have given people across the state for a ‘transportation system.’
We deserve better.
Case in point: the major Dane County’s highway corridor known as the South Beltline.
The basic facility is outdated, even hazardous, and while more growth and congestion are predicted in the corridor, Walker has been told by the feds who pony up the biggest funding share of such projects that it would be wasteful right now to even finish spending on a study to address the long-term issues:
…the Highway Administration warned the [Wisconsin] DOT last year against advancing the Beltline study to the environmental phase, saying it “does not believe the timing is right to initiate another project in the (environmental phase) when there are so many other projects that are further advanced and should be completed.”
It’s the consequence of Walker’s abandoning policy stewardship and government leadership in favor of maintaining at all costs his key campaign talking point:always saying he never approved a tax increase, even if the outcome is rutted roads and project delays and a mockery of transportation coherence.
The state budget enacted in September didn’t provide a revenue infusion for transportation, leaving such funds in short supply through 2019 — and causing Gov. Scott Walker’s administration to curtail its road-building ambitions.
Also curtailed: riding Wisconsin roads without hitting potholes that will loosen your fillings, burst your tires and break your shocks.
Unless your road project has the word “Foxconn” on it, Walker has no interest in funding it.
The Foxconn financial diversion folly Walker has opened in state highway funding includes a special, fast-tracked $30 million, and another $134 million drained from other projects statewide, and another borrowed $252 million billed to future taxpayers to finish slowed I-94 North/South improvements near and into the projected Foxconn complex.
Plus – – Walker hopes to cover that $252 borrowing with a Federal infrastructure grant from the Federal government even though President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress just deeply and permanently cut the flow of money into the Treasury so top GOP donors could get to keep more of their money.
Remember, the The South Beltline project, if ever launched, could cost $1 billion.
Meanwhile, the Zoo Interchange remains incomplete.
I-94 East-West widened lanes past Story Hill have already been withdrawn, because that’s another $1 billion that doesn’t exist and which opponents would have tied up forever in righteous litigation..
Much of the vaunted, $6.4 billion Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Freeway System expansion and reconstruction never got into the ground.
And transit systems are run on shoestrings.
Bottom line: Walker is extremely vulnerable statewide on having punted basic revenue-raising obligations, keeping the roads repaired, and managing projects without chaos.
Walker and the GOP should be called out on this every day.
James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environme
5 thoughts on “Op Ed: State Roads Are Second Worst in Nation”
Walker’s Wississippi has the 2nd worst roads in the country and the state STILL has a DOT budget deficit of over 1 billion dollars! Too bad we can’t afford to pay off the DOT deficit or fix the roads because career politician Scott Walker just handed over 4 billion dollars of taxpayers’ money in corporate welfare to a Chinese company! And republicand claim to be fiscally responsible!? Charlatans and liars! How far can Walker’s Wississippi sink into oblivion?
Dump Walker!!
Dump Trump!!
Save Wisconsin!!
To add insult to injury, especially for central MKE residents, the part of the Zoo that was finished, greatly aids the collar communities and the suburbs. What was once a five-mile backup from the Zoo to Moorland has been replaced with a worse, three-mile pile up of four lanes narrowing to three around a curve and down a hill into 68th St. So, fight on, “righteous” Story Hill residents, we all now have a virtually unfixable mess for a generation.
I love that this article centers around the idea that WI has the 2nd worst roads in the country.
Tracking down that “fact” takes you to a WI State Journal editorial, who cites that from a US News ranking, that used information from the US DOT, that got the info from the American Society of Civil Engineers, who collected data submitted to the federal highway administration from the states themselves that were seeking funding. ASCE specifically points out that each state has their own standard for “poor” and “mediocre” road ratings which are not directly comparable.
The author either assumes readers won’t fact check, or he didn’t bother to fact check himself. The rest of the op-ed falls apart without the central idea of poor roads at it’s core.
Personally, I’d take Wisconsin’s mediocre paved roads over Minnesota’s perfect gravel roads any day of the week.
I did a little digging and found different rankings. A USA Today story from this year ranked us tenth worst but they didn’t say where they got the data from. A story in Auto Guide from 2014 citing federal data ranked us seventh worst. A WKOW story from last year ranked us fourth worst. So that’s a lot of ranking in the worst ten. Whether or not it’s second worst or tenth worst, it’s not good AG. Unless you have different information that tells another story here.
AG is the first person in my entire life that I’ve ever heard say something nice about the roads in Wisconsin and I know a lot of Republicans.