Your Favorite Stories of 2017

All told Urban Milwaukee had 6,135,763 page views in 2017, and published one heck of a lot of stories. The most popular ones, based on total traffic generated, were these:

House Confidential columnist Michael Horne discovers a unique Riverwest jewel, a Mediterranean Revival home with a unique history. Read more.

Everyone has their favorite place and debate raged over our list. But readers keep returning to this guide to the town’s best pizza purveyors. Read more.

Bruce Murphy predicts that Wisconsinite Reince Priebus’ days were numbered as President Trump’s chief of staff (he was pushed out three months later) and that Paul Ryan’s career would be hurt by his cooperation with Trump. Read more.

Our Eyes on Milwaukee columnist Jeramey Jannene, whose reports on the real estate scene are a must read at City Hall, discovered that developer Rick Barrett’s plans call for The Couture to eventually become two, side-by-side lakefront towers. Read more.

In response to Urban Milwaukee’s story revealing the huge error in how Diane Hendricks’ home was assessed, Town of Rock officials revealed they will be tripling the assessment. The Journal Sentinel does its best to make this look like a story its watchdog team reported. Read more.

Yes, readers love stories about the homes of famous people, including this cool new Brewers Hill warehouse development for the young Milwaukee Bucks millionaire. Read more.

It’s cost taxpayers as much as $1 billion and was supposed to make the team more competitive. But the Brewers actually rank far lower in payroll compared to other teams than before the stadium was built, another Murphy’s Law column reports. Read more.

With all subsidies included, the giveaway now stands at $4.1 billion — or$1,774 per household in Wisconsin. After MSNBC reporter Chris Hayes tweeted the story, it went viral nationally. Read more.

Finally an issue both parties could agree on. They approved a 31 percent hike in their per-diem expenses, which adds greatly to compensation for legislators. Republican leaders pushed for it but Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling voted for it, too. Read more.

One of the nation’s wealthiest self-made women, with a net worth of $5 billion, was paying no property taxes on her “dream home,” a huge, 10,000-square-foot mansion with a pool, as our dogged reporter Michael Horne discovered. Read more.

