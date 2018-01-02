Photo Gallery
Plunging into Lake Michigan
Br-r-r. Despite temperatures near zero, hundreds still took the plunge.
Hundreds of brave — and maybe a little bit crazy — people jumped into Lake Michigan on Monday morning. The New Year’s Day tradition, held locally at Bradford Beach, was not for the faint of heart this year. With temperatures hovering near one degree Fahrenheit, participants climbed over an ice shelf on the water’s edge to take their first swim of 2018. Similar events in Kenosha, Cleveland, OH and Chicago, IL were cancelled on account of the freezing temperatures.
While no official participation list is recorded, attendance was clearly down compared to last year.
