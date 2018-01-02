Don’t Make Streetcar Rides Free
Change from free to paid rides will alienate users, hurt the system.
Dear Hop,
Can I call you Hop? “The Milwaukee Streetcar” is nice and formal and all, but “Hop” is only three letters. So much easier to type.
Anyways, Hop, I am excited about the progress you’ve made. Things are on time! On budget! And all kinds of details are falling into place, including the big major sponsorship news from a few months back: Potawatomi Hotel and Casino is paying the fare of every single rider for the first year.
On the surface, that’s amazing news. It continues to show the City of Milwaukee is doing its darnedest to live up to its promises about you, Hop.
But free rides for a year is a terrible, terrible idea.
Now look, Hop, you know I love you, right? I have written in favor of you repeatedly over the last few years. I defend you ardently on social media long past the time my wife thinks I should stop arguing.
But I hate, hate, hate the idea of free rides on you for the first year.
Why? Categorical change. Do you know about the Red Cross and the donuts? I heard about it on NPR once.
Here’s the short version: In World War II, the Red Cross offered free coffee and donuts to American soldiers overseas. They charged soldiers from other Allied nations a quarter a donut, though, so there was some animosity as you might expect. The War Department kindly asked the Red Cross to charge American soldiers, too, and the soldiers flipped out.
See, Hop, a categorical change and a price change are not the same thing. A price change is a change within a category—milk used to cost two bucks a gallon, and now it costs three bucks. It cost bucks before; it costs bucks now. No biggie.
But when something goes from free to not-free, that’s a whole other keg of beer, Hop. All of a sudden the thing that was over here—free donuts!—is now over there—donuts, two bits! And the people offering the free thing now have changed their relationship with the customers, and customers don’t like that kind of change.
Imagine, for example, if Facebook suddenly announced it would cost $10 a month. Well, I tell you what, I bet MySpace would come roaring back!
Or think of the airlines, when they started charging for checked bags, window seats, legroom, or a crossword somebody else hasn’t finished yet. If there were any other way to get from Milwaukee to Miami in two hours, Mitchell airport would be a ghost town.
So what I mean is, don’t do free rides. Charge something, even a nominal amount—a quarter per ride, for example (one donut’s worth!). Or a dollar for a day pass. Or maybe ten bucks for a month.
If you’re free one day and not free the next, Hop, people will start freaking out like the troops did against the Red Cross. And sure, yeah, you were probably always expecting some drop-off in ridership after the free year ends. But what if it’s not some drop-off, but a deep, deep dive? With your riders now super angry that you started charging?
This should be an easy fix, Hop. We’re far enough away yet from the first rides that a change in policy announced now will be long forgotten by the time they cut your ribbon with those giant scissors.
Hop, you can even make it seem like you’re really doing the city a huge favor: Announce that you want to stretch Potawatomi’s generosity over two years, and charge a token amount for the first 24 months.
Anyways, Hop, I look forward to riding you when you’re all finished and open later this year. But I hope I have to pay at least a little something when I do.
Jay Bullock is a Milwaukee teacher and writer. Follow him on Twitter @folkbum.
More about the Milwaukee Streetcar
For more project details, including the project timeline, financing, route and possible extensions, see our extensive past coverage.
- Op Ed: Don’t Make Streetcar Rides Free - Jay Bullock - Jan 2nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $65 Million Spent on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 18th, 2017
- Transit Workers Union Announces Milwaukee Streetcar Labor Peace Agreement - Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 - Dec 1st, 2017
- Plenty of Horne: How Will Streetcar Stops Be Designed? - Michael Horne - Nov 27th, 2017
- City of Milwaukee Issues RFP For Milwaukee Streetcar Marketing Services - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Nov 21st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Who Wants To Market The Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 20th, 2017
- Will Streetcar Gentrify Bronzeville? - Elliot Hughes - Nov 8th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Holding Streetcar Planning Meetings Saturday - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 3rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: See Streetcar Floors Made Locally - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 26th, 2017
- New poll shows Milwaukee area’s divided feelings on Foxconn, views on other topics as Marquette Law School launches expanded public policy program - Marquette University - Oct 24th, 2017
- Mayor Barrett needs to start listening to the people - Ald. Bob Donovan - Oct 24th, 2017
- Mayor’s Chief of Staff Responds to Ald. Zielinski - Patrick Curley - Oct 24th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Zielinski Again Attacks Mayor, Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 24th, 2017
- Ald. Zielinski: Mayor diverts additional funding for streetcar that could go to more cops - Ald. Tony Zielinski - Oct 23rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Potawatomi Gives $10 Million To Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 6th, 2017
- City and Potawatomi strike 12-year, $10 million streetcar presenting sponsorship agreement, includes free rides for the first 12 months - City of Milwaukee - Oct 6th, 2017
- How Streetcar Could Change King Drive - Elizabeth Baker - Oct 5th, 2017
- The Streetcar, Public Safety and Our Budget Crisis An Honest Assessment of Milwaukee’s Status Quo - Ald. Bob Donovan - Oct 4th, 2017
- Alderman Zielinski tells Mayor Barrett: Cut the streetcar, don’t cut protective services - Ald. Tony Zielinski - Sep 27th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Republicans Heap Hate On Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 7th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Chooses Streetcar Operator - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 6th, 2017
- Milwaukee Streetcar Construction on Target to Meet Residential Preference Program, DBE Goals - City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works - Jul 21st, 2017
- Friday Photos: Streetcar Tracks Getting Road Tested - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 30th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $30 Million Spent on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - May 19th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Getting Installed - Jeramey Jannene - May 12th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: County Gets Waiver on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 17th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Rails Being Welded - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 7th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Won’t Delay Streetcar for County - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 28th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: County Board Okays Bid for Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 23rd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Steel Has Arrived - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Should County Operate Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 8th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Track Construction Starts in April - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2017
- Streetsblog: 80 Transit Projects in 2017 - Angie Schmitt - Feb 6th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: The Milwaukee Streetcar is Hiring - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 20th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Project Receives Federal Grant - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 12th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Cincinnati Streetcar Opens - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 19th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays Streetcar to Bucks Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: $6.5 Million in Streetcar Savings - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 26th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Donovan Lies About Streetcar Suit - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 15th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: BID Sells Streetcar-Related Development - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 15th, 2016
- Murphy’s Law: Do Millennials Oppose the Streetcar? - Bruce Murphy - Dec 15th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Pennsylvania Company Wins Streetcar Contract - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 13th, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: City Accepts $14 Million Federal Streetcar Grant - Michael Horne - Oct 29th, 2015
- Back in the News: Anti-Streetcar Petition Dies - Bruce Murphy - Aug 28th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Scott Walker Aids Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 13th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Construction Starts in October - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: The Strange Politics of Anti-Streetcar-ites - Bruce Murphy - Jun 18th, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: Bucks Plan Envisions Arena Streetcar - Michael Horne - Apr 8th, 2015
- A Short History of Milwaukee’s Old Streetcar System - Ken Smith - Mar 31st, 2015
- Plenty of Horne: Davis Sets, Cancels Meeting on Streetcar - Michael Horne - Mar 17th, 2015
- Back in the News: Anti-Streetcar Petition Drive Fails - Bruce Murphy - Mar 5th, 2015
- Friday Photos: Streetcar Signing Is Quite a Celebration - Michael Horne - Feb 13th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee Streetcar Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Who is “Lobbying” For the Streetcar? - Bruce Murphy - Feb 5th, 2015
- Data Wonk: Will Streetcar Help The Inner City? - Bruce Thompson - Feb 4th, 2015
- Back in the News: City Attorney Says Streetcar Petitions Might be Moot - Bruce Murphy - Jan 30th, 2015
- Data Wonk: Millennials And The Streetcar - Bruce Thompson - Jan 27th, 2015
- Op-Ed: Why I Support the Streetcar - Russell Rossetto - Jan 26th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Responses Shows Wide Support - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 22nd, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Approved, but Held - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 21st, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Koch-Funded Group Backs Anti-Streetcar Drive - Bruce Murphy - Jan 20th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Backers Say They Have the Votes - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 20th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Who Is Funding the Anti-Streetcar Effort? - Bruce Murphy - Jan 20th, 2015
- Op Ed: Why the Streetcar Won’t Work - Samuel Jensen - Jan 14th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Will Anti-Streetcar Referendum Succeed? - Bruce Murphy - Jan 9th, 2015
- The Story Behind the Streetcar Referendum - Michael Horne and Bruce Murphy - Jan 8th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Delays Streetcar Until January - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 16th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Takes No Action on Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 10th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Approves Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 9th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: RACM Approves Tax Funding for Streetcar - Michael Horne - Dec 2nd, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: How to Sell the Streetcar - Michael Horne - Nov 28th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: Next Stops For The Streetcar - Michael Horne - Nov 24th, 2014
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Barrett Moving Forward With Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 18th, 2014
- Plenty of Horne: Who Will Be Streetcar Operator? - Michael Horne - May 8th, 2014
- Back in the News: A Streetcar Named Cooperation? - Dave Reid - Apr 27th, 2014
- Streetsblog: How a Streetcar Spurs Development - Angie Schmitt - Nov 3rd, 2013
- Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Social - Michael Horne - Sep 12th, 2013
- Republicans Move to Kill Milwaukee Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - May 9th, 2013
- Plenty of Horne: Mayor Says Streetcar is “Trojan Horse” - Michael Horne - Apr 17th, 2013
- Streetcar Meeting on Tuesday - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 29th, 2012
- Whoops, We Changed Our Mind - Dave Reid - Sep 27th, 2012
- Donovan’s New Anti-Streetcar Allies - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 16th, 2012
- Battle of the Bobs: Donovan vs Bauman Streetcar Press Conference - Jeramey Jannene - May 18th, 2012
- Milwaukee Streetcar Hearing at Frontier Airlines Center - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 15th, 2011
- Important Hoan Bridge and Milwaukee Streetcar Meetings this Week - Dave Reid - Nov 14th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar Passes Common Council, Proceeds to Final Engineering - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 26th, 2011
- Alderman Donovan Proposes Delaying the Streetcar Project - Dave Reid - Jul 19th, 2011
- Barrett says Streetcar is an investment in growing Milwaukee - Patti Wenzel - Jul 13th, 2011
- Keep the Milwaukee Streetcar Moving Forward - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 8th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar at Apex - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 16th, 2011
- Milwaukee Streetcar Takes Key Step Forward - Jeramey Jannene - May 6th, 2010
- Streetcars and Trams Around the World - Dave Reid - Feb 1st, 2010
- Milwaukee Streetcar Meeting This Thursday - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 5th, 2009
- Downtown Streetcar Open House - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 23rd, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Routes Unveiled by Mayor Barrett - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 21st, 2009
- Common Council Creates Streetcar Committee - Dave Reid - Jun 18th, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Round-Up - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 19th, 2009
- Vote For Your Favorite Milwaukee Streetcar Route - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 25th, 2009
- Design Your Own Streetcar Route - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 23rd, 2009
- Milwaukee Streetcar Map - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 21st, 2009
- Streetcars Coming to Milwaukee - Dave Reid - Mar 14th, 2009
- Palomar or Streetcar? - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 22nd, 2009
Op-Ed
-
Walker Is a Jobs KillerDec 31st, 2017 by James Rowen
-
Democrat Should Run Up The MiddleDec 29th, 2017 by John Torinus
-
Cuba Is Open and WelcomingDec 28th, 2017 by Art Heitzer
4 thoughts on “Op Ed: Don’t Make Streetcar Rides Free”
Big difference Jay from the Red Cross example. Everyone knows they will have to pay after one year and they know how much it will be. I appreciate the free ride gesture by Potawatomi. I plan to hop around town from coffee shop to coffee shop for pure enjoyment, and for free.
I tend to agree. Why not have some of the Potawatomi funding subsidize but not completely fund fares for the first year, and use the remainder of the Potawatomi funding for other things–study, outreach, competition for streetcar stop design, etc.? 🙂
While the The Hop and the Red Cross example are not completely analogous, going form paying nothing to paying everything is a big mental step for many.
If The Hop/Milwaukee really wanted to get really creative, it would use the funding to help subsidize the first three months of transit cards that people could use not only on the streetcar but also on the bus system and Bublr Bikes–and eventually BRT.. Using the Hop would definitely be part of the plan, but this could be a win-win-win for many people and entities. This would probably be too forward thinking at this point for entities to rally around, but it could produce greater long-term value than a year of free service.
I’m fine with them not charging. This project has generated a ton of new tax base downtown, thus it’s already been a huge winner to the city & county and it hasn’t even opened.
I’d love to see it extended along the legacy Howell Ave streetcar line (the second-to-last line to close in the 1950s) at least to S. 1st street & KK/Mitchell, but preferably to Humboldt Park. That corridor through Walkers Point could definitely be developed as a logical continuation of the Water Street corridor, which would result in a huge amount of tax base and increased connectivity to Bay View and eventually the airport.
The Streetcar will be free, and you will be excited about that.
If The Streetcar was not free, far less people would endure the complications involved with riding the slowest rollercoaster to whatever in the state.
Not mentioned in the discussion of “free” items/services in this article is where people had NO value for these things until they were available, in wide use, and their value had been established- it’s called promotion.
If people are going to find/create any value for this thing, the barriers to participation need to be eliminated as much as possible. Potawatomi picking up the first year is a major victory towards sparing a maximum number of streetcar users from our city/county/state dysfunction regarding transit.
Perhaps unfairly, I suspect this entire article to be a false premise masking concerns that The Free Streetcar will become a rolling homeless shelter and/or safe injection site if a “paywall” is not present. It’s gonna happen to some extent, but if the max possible riders are trying to give this stupid thing a chance, those challenges might seem much smaller.
Perhaps more unfairly yet, is the possibility that a future is being set up in this article to excuse the failure of this enterprise to live up to it’s promises based on a few panhandlers, or some donuts and coffee thing.
In less than a year, Milwaukee will have a streetcar that most voters were fine not having -make it work.
@Tom, you say “everyone knows they will have to pay after one year” but that, I think, overestimates the level of attention most people are paying to a thing that right now only exists as a construction site. And the idea that people know it will eventually be $1 is really, really assuming a lot of facts not in evidence. (I had to look up the fare, and I have been following closely for years now.)
@mike, while I, too, am excited about the development downtown, that’s a separate issue. Sustainable ridership is a must, and irritating riders with a sudden change from free to not-free seems like a bad idea on many levels.
@iced tea, you have no particular reason to know me or my past writing about the streetcar, none of the motives you impute to me exist. And, yes, you’re right about the value of promotion, but “promotional introductory rate” does not have to equal “free.”