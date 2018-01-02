Op Ed

Don’t Make Streetcar Rides Free

Change from free to paid rides will alienate users, hurt the system.

By - Jan 2nd, 2018 12:16 pm
A rendering of a Brookville streetcar in Milwaukee's Third Ward. Milwaukee's streetcars will be manufactured by U.S.-based Brookville Equipment Corp.

Dear Hop,

Can I call you Hop? “The Milwaukee Streetcar” is nice and formal and all, but “Hop” is only three letters. So much easier to type.

Anyways, Hop, I am excited about the progress you’ve made. Things are on time! On budget! And all kinds of details are falling into place, including the big major sponsorship news from a few months back: Potawatomi Hotel and Casino is paying the fare of every single rider for the first year.

On the surface, that’s amazing news. It continues to show the City of Milwaukee is doing its darnedest to live up to its promises about you, Hop.

But free rides for a year is a terrible, terrible idea.

Now look, Hop, you know I love you, right? I have written in favor of you repeatedly over the last few years. I defend you ardently on social media long past the time my wife thinks I should stop arguing.

But I hate, hate, hate the idea of free rides on you for the first year.

Why? Categorical change. Do you know about the Red Cross and the donuts? I heard about it on NPR once.

Here’s the short version: In World War II, the Red Cross offered free coffee and donuts to American soldiers overseas. They charged soldiers from other Allied nations a quarter a donut, though, so there was some animosity as you might expect. The War Department kindly asked the Red Cross to charge American soldiers, too, and the soldiers flipped out.

Even today, according to economist Russ Roberts who studied this, many WWII vets still fume over the whole deal.

See, Hop, a categorical change and a price change are not the same thing. A price change is a change within a category—milk used to cost two bucks a gallon, and now it costs three bucks. It cost bucks before; it costs bucks now. No biggie.

But when something goes from free to not-free, that’s a whole other keg of beer, Hop. All of a sudden the thing that was over here—free donuts!—is now over there—donuts, two bits! And the people offering the free thing now have changed their relationship with the customers, and customers don’t like that kind of change.

Imagine, for example, if Facebook suddenly announced it would cost $10 a month. Well, I tell you what, I bet MySpace would come roaring back!

Or think of the airlines, when they started charging for checked bags, window seats, legroom, or a crossword somebody else hasn’t finished yet. If there were any other way to get from Milwaukee to Miami in two hours, Mitchell airport would be a ghost town.

So what I mean is, don’t do free rides. Charge something, even a nominal amount—a quarter per ride, for example (one donut’s worth!). Or a dollar for a day pass. Or maybe ten bucks for a month.

If you’re free one day and not free the next, Hop, people will start freaking out like the troops did against the Red Cross. And sure, yeah, you were probably always expecting some drop-off in ridership after the free year ends. But what if it’s not some drop-off, but a deep, deep dive? With your riders now super angry that you started charging?

This should be an easy fix, Hop. We’re far enough away yet from the first rides that a change in policy announced now will be long forgotten by the time they cut your ribbon with those giant scissors.

Hop, you can even make it seem like you’re really doing the city a huge favor: Announce that you want to stretch Potawatomi’s generosity over two years, and charge a token amount for the first 24 months.

Anyways, Hop, I look forward to riding you when you’re all finished and open later this year. But I hope I have to pay at least a little something when I do.

Jay Bullock is a Milwaukee teacher and writer. Follow him on Twitter @folkbum.

4 thoughts on “Op Ed: Don’t Make Streetcar Rides Free”

  1. tom says:
    January 2, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Big difference Jay from the Red Cross example. Everyone knows they will have to pay after one year and they know how much it will be. I appreciate the free ride gesture by Potawatomi. I plan to hop around town from coffee shop to coffee shop for pure enjoyment, and for free.

  2. MidnightSon says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    I tend to agree. Why not have some of the Potawatomi funding subsidize but not completely fund fares for the first year, and use the remainder of the Potawatomi funding for other things–study, outreach, competition for streetcar stop design, etc.? 🙂

    While the The Hop and the Red Cross example are not completely analogous, going form paying nothing to paying everything is a big mental step for many.

    If The Hop/Milwaukee really wanted to get really creative, it would use the funding to help subsidize the first three months of transit cards that people could use not only on the streetcar but also on the bus system and Bublr Bikes–and eventually BRT.. Using the Hop would definitely be part of the plan, but this could be a win-win-win for many people and entities. This would probably be too forward thinking at this point for entities to rally around, but it could produce greater long-term value than a year of free service.

  3. mike says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    I’m fine with them not charging. This project has generated a ton of new tax base downtown, thus it’s already been a huge winner to the city & county and it hasn’t even opened.

    I’d love to see it extended along the legacy Howell Ave streetcar line (the second-to-last line to close in the 1950s) at least to S. 1st street & KK/Mitchell, but preferably to Humboldt Park. That corridor through Walkers Point could definitely be developed as a logical continuation of the Water Street corridor, which would result in a huge amount of tax base and increased connectivity to Bay View and eventually the airport.

  4. iced tea says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    The Streetcar will be free, and you will be excited about that.
    If The Streetcar was not free, far less people would endure the complications involved with riding the slowest rollercoaster to whatever in the state.
    Not mentioned in the discussion of “free” items/services in this article is where people had NO value for these things until they were available, in wide use, and their value had been established- it’s called promotion.
    If people are going to find/create any value for this thing, the barriers to participation need to be eliminated as much as possible. Potawatomi picking up the first year is a major victory towards sparing a maximum number of streetcar users from our city/county/state dysfunction regarding transit.
    Perhaps unfairly, I suspect this entire article to be a false premise masking concerns that The Free Streetcar will become a rolling homeless shelter and/or safe injection site if a “paywall” is not present. It’s gonna happen to some extent, but if the max possible riders are trying to give this stupid thing a chance, those challenges might seem much smaller.
    Perhaps more unfairly yet, is the possibility that a future is being set up in this article to excuse the failure of this enterprise to live up to it’s promises based on a few panhandlers, or some donuts and coffee thing.
    In less than a year, Milwaukee will have a streetcar that most voters were fine not having -make it work.

  5. Jay Bullock says:
    Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    January 2, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    @Tom, you say “everyone knows they will have to pay after one year” but that, I think, overestimates the level of attention most people are paying to a thing that right now only exists as a construction site. And the idea that people know it will eventually be $1 is really, really assuming a lot of facts not in evidence. (I had to look up the fare, and I have been following closely for years now.)

    @mike, while I, too, am excited about the development downtown, that’s a separate issue. Sustainable ridership is a must, and irritating riders with a sudden change from free to not-free seems like a bad idea on many levels.

    @iced tea, you have no particular reason to know me or my past writing about the streetcar, none of the motives you impute to me exist. And, yes, you’re right about the value of promotion, but “promotional introductory rate” does not have to equal “free.”

